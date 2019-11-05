Trump Won’t Stop Comparing Himself to Obama
Trump? Jealous of Obama? Maybe… 👀
Donald Trump still has Barack Obama on his mind
President Trump might be a bit fixated on the accomplishments of President Obama.
After President Donald Trump stepped into North Korean territory and held his third meeting with Kim Jong Un, he claimed that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had tried and failed to secure a meeting with Kim. Former senior aides to Obama say this is a lie. Independent experts also say it is entirely baseless.
President Donald Trump also falsely boasted that he predicted Osama bin Laden's 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center and inaccurately asserted he had always opposed the war in Iraq in another news conference that often fell short on facts. All along, various stakeholders, including the Syrian people have looked up to Washington, hoping it plays a decisive role in ending the violence that has left half a million people dead and pushed 5.6 million more to take refuge abroad.
Gridlock and opposition in Congress forced Obama to resort to executive orders during his pronounced late-presidency focus on prisons, sentencing and policing – an ultimately limited course of action. Trump also enacted sweeping changes to the federal prison system that will allow tens of thousands of federal inmates to be released from prison over the next 10 years, but there’s little data about who or where they are now. The legislation signed by President Donald Trump makes big changes to the treatment and rehabilitation of low-level federal prisoners.
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump took a shot at former President Barack Obama, claiming that while the Trump administration provided Ukraine with "anti-tank busters," Obama simply sent "pillows and sheets."
The crowd-size controversy began a day after the inauguration, when President Donald Trump claimed the media had misrepresented the number of people attending his inauguration. Tweet: “Now, President Obama, he had… No, he was in Miami or someplace and in the big basketball arena that seats 18,000 people, he had a thousand people. Seriously, and no one person that I saw reported that.” Nearly at the end of his first term, Donald Trump still has Barack Obama on his mind.
1019 comments
U will be impeached tomorrow
he is a joke
No one reported about the basketball game because they like him
Lair lair. Impeach and remove him from the white house. He will never be the President Obama was. He's so jealous that a black man was a better President than he is. President Barack Obama has class. You are truly missed.
Kim-Jong took your call because he is a criminal. Criminals network with each other.
Lis lie lie
Get off Obama's NUTS
Nut case
This guy is so fascinated with Obama. That all he talks about . Obama Obama. What is it. ? It makes you wonder.
Get off Obama's stick and and drain the swomp
Man this guys a big fat liar
I think we should stop comparing and start doing...
Addiction to Obama is all sniffy has to go on. He is just pathetic
What a jealous man rump is can’t stand the facts that President Obama was way better than this lying fool
"I read"?????🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 He DOESN'T read. Known FACT!!
from 1/6/17- 12/16/19 stock mkt. +8,257 🤣🤣🤣
from 3/20/09 - 1/6/17 stock mkt. +12,415
How is a cologne company so political!?!?!?
Obama will go down in history as the first man of color to be President Trump cant hold a candle next to him!! One of 7 deadly sins (envy)
He so obsessed with obama