Twins Running for Office — for Opposite Political Parties

These twins are both running for office — for opposite political parties. 😲

08/21/2018 5:01 PM
Politics

5 comments

  • Julie E.
    09/30/2018 15:12

    Many years ago I did some work with these ladies and they are amazing! Both are wicked smart, full of class, and a force much needed.

  • P C.
    09/24/2018 11:46

    Wow..It would be great to get both of you on "Time To Talk"with Argie Holliman..if you had time away from your busy schedules.

  • Arif M.
    08/24/2018 10:25

  • Prince G.
    08/22/2018 03:54

    I love you both sooo much, you are amazing women and I totally agree with your movement with your vision and truth, very inspiring not just in politics but in life!!!😘😘❤️

  • Brut
    08/21/2018 18:25

    This woman is also breaking the political mold, as a Native American woman, lesbian, and MMA fighter.