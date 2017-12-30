U.S. vs. Canada: Immigration

While the U.S. wants to keep immigrants out, Canada welcomes them with open arms.
Kerrie B.07/31/2019 20:45
I don't understand where all the hate comes from is scary
Kerrie B.07/31/2019 20:44
Thanks for sharing this
James M.07/31/2019 00:56
"Today is Canada Day." Hmmm, growing up in Canada, I always remembered Canada Day (or, as my Tory family called it, "Dominion Day") being July 1. Why is this coming across my newsfeed on July 30?
Mark K.07/30/2019 22:51
told you it was Canada day 😂😂 Holy smokes eh
Pat R.07/30/2019 20:52
So.if its better there.let them go there
Edith B.07/28/2019 17:11
Great let them go to Canada
Mark C.07/28/2019 13:29
Approximately 1 million people LEGALLY immigrate to the United States every year. More than any other country on the face of the earth... There’s that...
Jim L.07/25/2019 00:55
It really is beginning to look like just about every problem in this country is either caused by or made worse by the Republican party.
Cheryl C.07/23/2019 05:01
Canada doesn’t have a racist President like Trump with all his racist fans.
Jerry T.07/20/2019 13:10
Canada sucks
Gene W.07/14/2019 16:41
Cool, have canada send a bus to get everyone whobis being turned away.
Kathy J.07/09/2019 19:03
Because they don’t have r alfull president !!!!!
Mel O.07/01/2019 18:24
22% of 30 million Vs. 14% of 330 million. Go figure. Furthermore, 44,000 Syrian refugees will have an impact on Canada like of which they have never seen before. First one being, demand on changes in constitution and replacing it with sharia. LEGAL Immigrants are OK provided that they abide, follow and respect the laws, traditions and culture of the host country. Once they insist on changing the rules, that's problematic.
Dawna K.07/01/2019 18:14
First let me adress Mr. Charkraborty. Canada never disappoints anyone...We were fighting in WW2 before America and as Churchill said Canadian soldiers...were the best. Second...your bigoted comment about people from Syria makes me ashamed for you. As a Canadian I have friends from Syria. Canadian friends and they are no more Isis than you are intelligent. Most of all let me just say this...To Americans... It's not about letting everyone in to your country who wants to come. We have procedures....It's about treating fellow souls who inhabit this planet with the respect and kindness that they deserve...Remember America borders are manmade and can change at the drop of a hat. War and famine can also come at anytime. You reap what you sow....Let's hope that if America is ever in a crisis of a proportion that makes you flee that other countries treat you with kindness and respect.
Shamik C.07/01/2019 16:19
Canada has always disappointed us. Now thanks to immigration, Canada has more ISIS fighters than Syria.
Arnold J.07/01/2019 16:11
It Is our lost.
Ahmed E.07/01/2019 14:38
Traveling to a great society such as Canadian society is a dream wish it come true.
Jonathan M.01/04/2018 14:39
This is very troubling, see what’s happening in Germany right now. Thanks to Merkel
Clive M.01/03/2018 07:04
It's not immigration that is the problem but the type of immigration. Canada is screwed.
Mike C.01/03/2018 04:26
There is a difference between legal and illegal immigrants... America doesn't have any issue with legal immigrants and properly vetted refugees, they do have an issue with illegal immigrants and refugees who are not vetted. Canada would feel different if it shared a border with Mexico and had over 11 million illegal immigrants enter their country... that is one-third of the population of Canada.