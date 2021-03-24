back
Uber driver tells assault story
After being attacked by maskless passengers, Uber driver Subhakar Khadka fears the consequences if incidents likes these aren't caught on camera...
03/24/2021 4:58 PM
19 comments
Emmarie B.10 minutes
imagine working in a call center and you'll receive a call from them. They could probably cause you trauma and anxiety
Jon K.10 minutes
That’s why I can’t do uber. I’d end up sending em to the hospital.
Mohann K.11 minutes
The girl has been kept in the prison for at least 16 years.
Mike A.15 minutes
She would have gotten thrown out of my car on her face
सन्तोष त.15 minutes
You got justice...hope every victims of racial discrimination should get justice, fight for justice...best wishes...
Asyraaf A.21 minutes
A bunch of retarded interracial lesbos enjoyed bullying a good law-abiding immigrant. These birds deserve a double reinforced cell in psychiatric hospital.
Jess G.21 minutes
Good people are getting far and fewer between
Daniel C.22 minutes
Girl power 💪
Zahidul I.23 minutes
don't hate women for this women,a good Soul hate bullies
Stephanie G.23 minutes
He should have driven them to the police statuon
James R.27 minutes
Entitled idiots
Dalia D.28 minutes
Very unfortunate incident
Calvin L.28 minutes
They need to go jail. If guys did that to a female driver they would be in jail right now.
Neal A.32 minutes
Bullies, also they clearly assaulted him
Bernice C.33 minutes
Trash with fake eyelashes.
Wes M.34 minutes
Well! Taxi cars have more experience with violent passengers THAT'S why taxi cars have a protective barrier between the driver and passenger! 🤷
Muhannad B.35 minutes
Bunch of bitche* apparently
Michael A.35 minutes
Drivers should have cams. I not for the masks but when I enter another person's car that their property and we follow their rules.
Aaron F.37 minutes
Those were racist feminists. Had nothing to do with the rona. University girls!