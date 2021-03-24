back

Uber driver tells assault story

After being attacked by maskless passengers, Uber driver Subhakar Khadka fears the consequences if incidents likes these aren't caught on camera...

03/24/2021 4:58 PM
19 comments

  • Emmarie B.
    10 minutes

    imagine working in a call center and you'll receive a call from them. They could probably cause you trauma and anxiety

  • Jon K.
    10 minutes

    That’s why I can’t do uber. I’d end up sending em to the hospital.

  • Mohann K.
    11 minutes

    The girl has been kept in the prison for at least 16 years.

  • Mike A.
    15 minutes

    She would have gotten thrown out of my car on her face

  • सन्तोष त.
    15 minutes

    You got justice...hope every victims of racial discrimination should get justice, fight for justice...best wishes...

  • Asyraaf A.
    21 minutes

    A bunch of retarded interracial lesbos enjoyed bullying a good law-abiding immigrant. These birds deserve a double reinforced cell in psychiatric hospital.

  • Jess G.
    21 minutes

    Good people are getting far and fewer between

  • Daniel C.
    22 minutes

    Girl power 💪

  • Zahidul I.
    23 minutes

    don't hate women for this women,a good Soul hate bullies

  • Stephanie G.
    23 minutes

    He should have driven them to the police statuon

  • James R.
    27 minutes

    Entitled idiots

  • Dalia D.
    28 minutes

    Very unfortunate incident

  • Calvin L.
    28 minutes

    They need to go jail. If guys did that to a female driver they would be in jail right now.

  • Neal A.
    32 minutes

    Bullies, also they clearly assaulted him

  • Bernice C.
    33 minutes

    Trash with fake eyelashes.

  • Wes M.
    34 minutes

    Well! Taxi cars have more experience with violent passengers THAT'S why taxi cars have a protective barrier between the driver and passenger! 🤷

  • Muhannad B.
    35 minutes

    Bunch of bitche* apparently

  • Michael A.
    35 minutes

    Drivers should have cams. I not for the masks but when I enter another person's car that their property and we follow their rules.

  • Aaron F.
    37 minutes

    Those were racist feminists. Had nothing to do with the rona. University girls!

