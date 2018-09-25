back

UN Members Laugh at Trump's "Accomplishments"

UN members couldn't contain their laughter when Trump boasted about his administration's historic accomplishments.

09/25/2018 7:01 PM

102 comments

  • Fredrick F.
    09/26/2019 12:17

    This fat orange swine should try some stand up comedy!! He definitely had the crowd rolling!

  • كريم ا.
    10/04/2018 14:55

    عاشت ايدك

  • Albert V.
    10/03/2018 01:11

    When Obama lied to the UN they applauded. President Trump tells the truth and people are laughing . No wonder the U.N. is useless. They call the bad good, and the good bad.

  • Carl C.
    10/01/2018 00:55

    Won't if be funny when they call for help and President Trump laughs 😂😂😂

  • Joe D.
    09/30/2018 21:21

    Yea because the un is the foremost authority on who is a joke.... after all they are biggest around... Saudi’s are head of the humane rights being the biggest joke

  • Marisol R.
    09/30/2018 16:20

    😂😂😂😂😂 what a clown

  • Jose J.
    09/30/2018 05:09

    They laugh because you ain't nothing mother of freaking clown you are a joke to this country

  • Dustin W.
    09/30/2018 04:20

    Trump 2020

  • Chris S.
    09/29/2018 20:13

    You can tell on his face he knew they were hazing him...love it...

  • Tyler F.
    09/29/2018 17:42

    Those laughing are envious of this nation, sorry the president is just being honest 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Jesus L.
    09/29/2018 08:20

    There there,,,,

  • Esther R.
    09/29/2018 03:49

    They Laughed ? They should look in the Mirror …I bet the ones😀laughing are the 3rd and 4th world corrupt ones.

  • Thomas V.
    09/29/2018 02:13

    Trump is Awesome!

  • Fernando H.
    09/29/2018 00:24

    Another foolish moment but what's wrong trump has no shame apparently ! Soon foolish trump will walk out of the White house ashamed of all the madness. I am thinking how much embellishment can he take ?

  • Edward L.
    09/28/2018 13:05

    Why talk that big... In all history of America? This is why the world is laughing at us. 😑

  • Eric M.
    09/28/2018 02:25

    He was waiting for the applause 😂. His facial expression is priceless

  • Bryant L.
    09/27/2018 22:11

    I see more homeless on the streets

  • Ruben G.
    09/27/2018 21:25

    Did y'all actually pay attention to when the people laughed??? Y'all are idiots

  • Juan A.
    09/27/2018 21:01

    WOW...... I felt his shame..

  • Buddy K.
    09/27/2018 16:49

    We still laughing

