UN Members Laugh at Trump's "Accomplishments"

102 comments
Fredrick F.09/26/2019 12:17
This fat orange swine should try some stand up comedy!! He definitely had the crowd rolling!
كريم ا.10/04/2018 14:55
عاشت ايدك
Albert V.10/03/2018 01:11
When Obama lied to the UN they applauded. President Trump tells the truth and people are laughing . No wonder the U.N. is useless. They call the bad good, and the good bad.
Carl C.10/01/2018 00:55
Won't if be funny when they call for help and President Trump laughs 😂😂😂
Joe D.09/30/2018 21:21
Yea because the un is the foremost authority on who is a joke.... after all they are biggest around... Saudi’s are head of the humane rights being the biggest joke
Marisol R.09/30/2018 16:20
😂😂😂😂😂 what a clown
Jose J.09/30/2018 05:09
They laugh because you ain't nothing mother of freaking clown you are a joke to this country
Dustin W.09/30/2018 04:20
Trump 2020
Chris S.09/29/2018 20:13
You can tell on his face he knew they were hazing him...love it...
Tyler F.09/29/2018 17:42
Those laughing are envious of this nation, sorry the president is just being honest 🤷🏻♂️
Jesus L.09/29/2018 08:20
There there,,,,
Esther R.09/29/2018 03:49
They Laughed ? They should look in the Mirror …I bet the ones😀laughing are the 3rd and 4th world corrupt ones.
Thomas V.09/29/2018 02:13
Trump is Awesome!
Fernando H.09/29/2018 00:24
Another foolish moment but what's wrong trump has no shame apparently ! Soon foolish trump will walk out of the White house ashamed of all the madness. I am thinking how much embellishment can he take ?
Edward L.09/28/2018 13:05
Why talk that big... In all history of America? This is why the world is laughing at us. 😑
Eric M.09/28/2018 02:25
He was waiting for the applause 😂. His facial expression is priceless
Bryant L.09/27/2018 22:11
I see more homeless on the streets
Ruben G.09/27/2018 21:25
Did y'all actually pay attention to when the people laughed??? Y'all are idiots
Juan A.09/27/2018 21:01
WOW...... I felt his shame..
Buddy K.09/27/2018 16:49
We still laughing