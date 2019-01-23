Unarmed Suspect Beaten By Police Officers

Miami cops beat an unarmed robbery suspect. They said they feared for their lives — but the bodycam footage shows something else.
Ed D.01/25/2019 04:15
Fear for their lives?? Really???
Matthew D.01/24/2019 19:31
So these Criminals have Found a way around the cameras 😤
Raqueebah D.01/24/2019 15:38
That " I fear for my life can go both ways" beautiful people if color are fearful daily of any encounter with police because they know it could be their last day on earth so need to stop using that as an excuse the Bible says you live by the sword you die by the sword and vengeance is his. You will answer for your sins.
David A.01/24/2019 15:21
Cops are piece of f****** s***
Stanislav .01/24/2019 10:17
What’s wrong in beating of a robber?
Sadeyes M.01/24/2019 08:30
THE AMERIKKKAN WAY
Irwin P.01/24/2019 06:46
Black on black violence is the worst hatred that there is
Zafrulla J.01/24/2019 03:32
These " police officers " are sick in the head . Sadistic behavior , a shame for the Police Force and their Country . No body is above the law , not even the police force or the Judiciary .Justice must prevail and we hope it will be so .
David E.01/24/2019 00:00
No good no good no good
Jul I.01/23/2019 23:52
jena msu ne angli se vje polici ta thith po ne amerik tshprishin hu🤣
Keith B.01/23/2019 22:58
If there are good cops, where are they when this kind of bull is going on?? I figured no such thing as a good one
Wm L.01/23/2019 22:42
I'm sorry, but I'm really sad about the state this country is in. Regardless of politics or religion or what have you... this country is a destructive mess.
Brut01/23/2019 21:41
Police tased this unarmed black man — even after he appeared to follow their directions.
Luke H.01/23/2019 20:46
Resigned from the force to join another force later.
Katie R.01/23/2019 20:24
They need to be behind bars with him and fired plus pay the guy a lump of money for doing him this way and a felony to the cop that covered the chest camera
Ana Y.01/23/2019 20:23
Just imagine how many times they screw people without cam Salute for camera
سماء ج.01/23/2019 20:03
ACAB