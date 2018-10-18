Undecided in 2016 — but likes the wall

This Afghan-American immigrant was undecided in 2016 — but Trump's border wall is something he can get behind.
For more viewpoints from across the United States, check out The Voters - https://www.facebook.com/BrutTheVoters/
Undecided? After all this? WTF is wrong with you?
Dude is a bit of an idealist and hypocrite on the wall issue. As a white, European immigrant descendent I want everyone in the world to have the same exact opportunity to immigrate here as my ancestors did. And that means, if you can walk, swim, fly, run, jump, climb, somersault your way onto US soil... then you deserve to be allowed to immigrate. 100% of non-Native Amiercans came here illegally. Why is there now a push to call other people coming over in the same fashion as illegal??? Why are they trying to wall themselves in and close off everyone behind them wanting to come in?? In the immortal words of Pink Floyd... TEAR DOWN THE WALL!!!
Trump is a traitor 👎
Live and let live, your life, your business. do no harm.
Now listen to what he is saying and think of him being a Democrat. He is Questioning how we came about our decisions, our politics, our views as though it was guided by ONE simple concept. (parental influence alone? Really?) Must think we are “simple”. I would love to see the rebuttal to this. Being angry, because of watching injustices, is morally sound. Not being touched by it is anti-social behavior. SMDH.
Not voting is partly what put this corrupt traitor into office
Food for thought, especially here in Brazil where elections became a war zone.
Good points. My moral compass says we shouldn't separate children from their families and lock them up. My moral compass also makes me angry that this occurs. It is such a difficult topic and insulting those who disagree doesn't change their minds--agree absolutely. But it is hard not to feel enraged on behalf of abused children. What do you propose as a solution? I would love to have one...
