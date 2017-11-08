Undocumented farm workers

Free tattoo removal to transform lives
169 comments
Levi M.08/15/2017 15:01
Ive dun it don't want enny thing to do with it
Bryce B.08/14/2017 14:55
I would love to see these farmers who use GMO's and pesticides go UNDER! ppl need to start supporting their own local farmers
Jodie A.08/13/2017 15:59
How can someone call themselves a good citizen and be doing business illegally? What if that farm hand gets hurt in a machinery accident? By being illegal and being paid under the table they don't exist. Please don't give farmers a bad name by perpetrating this lie.
Douglas U.08/13/2017 02:30
Stop breaking the law and do things legally assholes!
Gonzales G.08/13/2017 00:30
YEA, BECAUSE CHEAP LABOR IS GOING OUT THE WINDOWS AND UN-LIVABLE CONDITIONS. MIGRANTS ARE MODERN DAY SLAVES ... DO YOU HEAR THEM CRYING, OH, POOR IS ME
Bob W.08/12/2017 22:46
No way homer , I grew my own and picked them and yeah I even milked my cows by hand
Kailey H.08/12/2017 21:14
Im not sure why we are attacking the immigrants for this "lack of jobs" we are seeing.. how about their employers who are choosing to be greedy and selfish by employing the ones that they have to pay the least. Or better yet, the law makers who made our current policies that allow employers to pay undocumented workers way less than minimum wage as well as not offering any worker's compensation. It makes for a very unfair playing field for everyone in the US all together. We need to have regulations in place to prevent these type of things from happening. I see alot of peoples rebuttle solely based on the statement "well our fresh food prices are going to raise." If the prices raise, i hope that pursuades some to start their own venture into gardening and producing their own food. & for others like me that live in an apartment that cant, im at ease about paying more for my fresh produce knowing that the hard laborers that picked it by hand got a fair wage for the type of back-breaking work they are doing for 8 straight hours in the sun. Because in the end, just like you and i, they are working to provide for their families who are just as important to them and my family is to me. I AM NOT BETTER THAN ANYONE, NOR IS MY LIVE WORTH MORE THAN SOMEONE ELSES. we should all be valued the same.
Ademir S.08/12/2017 20:01
Remember don't start whining
Elli M.08/12/2017 19:30
Maybe farmers shouldn't take advantage of their willingness to work for less than minimum wage.
Britney F.08/12/2017 16:05
Pay a good wage and you'll have plenty of workers.
Josh T.08/12/2017 15:57
What a shock! The Trump supporting farmers getting screwed by their "Make America Great Again!" savior. Oh, the irony.
Tom B.08/12/2017 15:53
CAM YOU BELIEVE THESE POOR FARMERS HAVE TO PAY NON SLAVE WAGES OH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO :(
Jeremy C.08/12/2017 15:51
Why would the price of wine go up when a majority of our wine comes from either Europe, New Zealand or South America
Francesca J.08/12/2017 15:39
HE SAID NO ONE WANTS TO DO THE WORK THEY DO. SO THEY HIRE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO. AND THOSE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN FARMING YOUR PRODUCE FOR YEARS. AMERICANS ARE LAZY
Fred H.08/12/2017 15:39
Lazy Americans
Gabriel O.08/12/2017 15:38
Eat a dick kip Denton
Johnathan R.08/12/2017 15:36
Send all Trump supporters to the field
Joe J.08/12/2017 15:30
Americans complain about not getting work because of immigrants. But the reality is that these Americans do not make the attempt to look for jobs,
Joshua K.08/12/2017 15:11
Part of that is due to the minimum wage. Of course with a shortage of workers the price of the labor will go up, possibly spurring automation.
Brian H.08/12/2017 14:49
Sooooooo Trumps crack down on "illegal" (don't forget that word) immigration is working!?!?! Awesome!