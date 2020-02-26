back

Unsung Female Heroes of WWI

They were the unsung female heroes of WWI. Meet a nurse, a factory worker, and a Sergeant-Major. 💪 (via Brut UK)

11/14/2018 11:58 PMupdated: 02/28/2020 7:51 PM
  • 546.2k
  • 29

Brut. Originals

  1. Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons

  2. How stop and frisk impacted those stopped

  3. Daniel Tammet's colorful world of numbers

  4. Church Sign Spreads Messages of Inclusivity

  5. Education for child refugees

  6. The life of Pretty Yende

27 comments

  • Ralph O.
    02/26/2020 12:26

    Women are blessings to the world

  • Bosko M.
    02/26/2020 07:31

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milunka_Savi%C4%87

  • Derek C.
    02/26/2020 00:01

    you fight like a girl

  • Louei U.
    02/25/2020 19:00

    🧐

  • Sherryl J.
    02/25/2020 16:46

    Long step from talking about to actually doing something isnt there.

  • Achel J.
    02/25/2020 16:00

    Okay so just ignore Black History Month

  • Becky R.
    02/25/2020 15:39

    Truth be told!

  • Badria H.
    02/25/2020 15:34

    Gender roles???? I can do anything that human being can do or even I believe that I can do what no one can do... it's all about in yur head... nothing is so called gender roles.

  • Kirubel S.
    02/25/2020 15:23

    And now we have catlyin Gener winning women of the year awards 😂

  • Alfonso S.
    03/24/2019 16:55

    instead, 30 million MEN died in the First World War... 🧐🧐🧐

  • Lynda L.
    03/24/2019 15:59

    Amazing women! There are many more women who have contributed in wars in America and throughout the world. God bless them all

  • Omar F.
    03/24/2019 15:14

    good to know :)

  • Randale C.
    03/24/2019 14:58

    Question were European females the only ones to contribute because I noticed I do not see Latinos African-Americans Arabs Etc just curious

  • Jayachandra H.
    11/29/2018 04:53

    3 women mean nothing when billions were there fighting and were of the opposite sex. Pathetic women . Who take inspiration from other pathetic women instead of taking inspiration from these women . Why aren't these women worshipped like those prostitutes that call themselves" celebrities " .

  • Veselin V.
    11/28/2018 23:55

    False. Check Milunka Savic Most decorated soldier of all wwl

  • Elfat Z.
    11/26/2018 11:42

    Here is how a great woman looks like like. Not like todays ones

  • Lando C.
    11/26/2018 06:56

    The Joy of women leadership. Next time QC !

  • Jwala D.
    11/26/2018 04:47

    Great

  • Calin H.
    11/25/2018 16:48

    Respect!

  • Pera D.
    11/25/2018 09:44

    Serbia is grateful to Flora Sandes for everything she did during the great war. She was true hero and friend of Serbia.