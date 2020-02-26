Unsung Female Heroes of WWI

Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons
How stop and frisk impacted those stopped
Daniel Tammet's colorful world of numbers
Church Sign Spreads Messages of Inclusivity
Education for child refugees
The life of Pretty Yende
Women are blessings to the world
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milunka_Savi%C4%87
you fight like a girl
🧐
Long step from talking about to actually doing something isnt there.
Okay so just ignore Black History Month
Truth be told!
Gender roles???? I can do anything that human being can do or even I believe that I can do what no one can do... it's all about in yur head... nothing is so called gender roles.
And now we have catlyin Gener winning women of the year awards 😂
instead, 30 million MEN died in the First World War... 🧐🧐🧐
Amazing women! There are many more women who have contributed in wars in America and throughout the world. God bless them all
good to know :)
Question were European females the only ones to contribute because I noticed I do not see Latinos African-Americans Arabs Etc just curious
3 women mean nothing when billions were there fighting and were of the opposite sex.
Pathetic women . Who take inspiration from other pathetic women instead of taking inspiration from these women . Why aren't these women worshipped like those prostitutes that call themselves" celebrities " .
False.
Check Milunka Savic
Most decorated soldier of all wwl
Here is how a great woman looks like like. Not like todays ones
The Joy of women leadership. Next time QC !
Great
Respect!
Serbia is grateful to Flora Sandes for everything she did during the great war. She was true hero and friend of Serbia.
27 comments
Ralph O.02/26/2020 12:26
Women are blessings to the world
Bosko M.02/26/2020 07:31
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milunka_Savi%C4%87
Derek C.02/26/2020 00:01
you fight like a girl
Louei U.02/25/2020 19:00
🧐
Sherryl J.02/25/2020 16:46
Long step from talking about to actually doing something isnt there.
Achel J.02/25/2020 16:00
Okay so just ignore Black History Month
Becky R.02/25/2020 15:39
Truth be told!
Badria H.02/25/2020 15:34
Gender roles???? I can do anything that human being can do or even I believe that I can do what no one can do... it's all about in yur head... nothing is so called gender roles.
Kirubel S.02/25/2020 15:23
And now we have catlyin Gener winning women of the year awards 😂
Alfonso S.03/24/2019 16:55
instead, 30 million MEN died in the First World War... 🧐🧐🧐
Lynda L.03/24/2019 15:59
Amazing women! There are many more women who have contributed in wars in America and throughout the world. God bless them all
Omar F.03/24/2019 15:14
good to know :)
Randale C.03/24/2019 14:58
Question were European females the only ones to contribute because I noticed I do not see Latinos African-Americans Arabs Etc just curious
Jayachandra H.11/29/2018 04:53
3 women mean nothing when billions were there fighting and were of the opposite sex. Pathetic women . Who take inspiration from other pathetic women instead of taking inspiration from these women . Why aren't these women worshipped like those prostitutes that call themselves" celebrities " .
Veselin V.11/28/2018 23:55
False. Check Milunka Savic Most decorated soldier of all wwl
Elfat Z.11/26/2018 11:42
Here is how a great woman looks like like. Not like todays ones
Lando C.11/26/2018 06:56
The Joy of women leadership. Next time QC !
Jwala D.11/26/2018 04:47
Great
Calin H.11/25/2018 16:48
Respect!
Pera D.11/25/2018 09:44
Serbia is grateful to Flora Sandes for everything she did during the great war. She was true hero and friend of Serbia.