Vet who lost legs supports freedom to kneel/protest

She lost both of her legs in combat — but to Senator Tammy Duckworth, the freedom to protest is "why I fought." 🇺🇸
19 comments
Barron G.09/13/2018 14:54
What a joke you are protesting the national anthem better you focouse on system not the flag... because flag is umbrella for all no race and ethnicity
Seikh S.09/13/2018 07:05
Shawn P.09/10/2018 06:36
It's America you have the right to do as you please but the problem is everybody hates it so bad but yet they don't have any of these freedoms anywhere else in this world that's why No one want to leave
Muhammad I.09/10/2018 03:06
PEOPLE MUST LISTEN HER EXCELLENT THINKING
Giovanni M.09/10/2018 02:33
So.....she butchered brown people far away from usa.....so black people in usa would somehow be able to protest? Where do the people of usa fet this weird notion that their thugs fight for "freedom"? The last people to invade usa never left...
Pamela S.09/10/2018 00:24
Exactly.
Emilia D.09/08/2018 08:20
Stupidity is in her brain. Loosing legs doesn't make her right. The flag is a symbol of a country! You can't protest it!!! If this woman had gone to school, she would have known that no matter how many politic rules were changed one after another in a country history, the flag is the same.
Veronica B.09/07/2018 18:50
No, 1) protesting it on the field on someone else time voids the contract of my ticket purchase. Do it off the field in the parking lot and I would support you. Its like going to work and taking a knee for an hour on Company;s time saying I'm demonstrating something. I would get fired in a heartbeat. 2) Protesting the thing that defines you only tears you down. This is stupid and self-canibalistic. Its like black people demonstrating the color of our skin saying we dont want to be called or be defined as black anymore because its a color that draws racism. You have to know when it crosses the line of freedom and insanity
Sofiane B.09/07/2018 16:09
very sad she lost her legs while throwing candies to Iraky peaple 😥
Elizabeth K.09/07/2018 14:28
Most of us Vets know we didn't serve for the flag, the anthem, or a President. We served to uphold the Constitution and to protect those who abide by it from all enemies foreign and domestic. Any president who thwarts the Constitution or our pillars of democracy, is a domestic enemy in my opinion.
Jaime L.09/07/2018 10:38
We will resist , never back down , we will prevail ,,, Go Army !!!
Denise H.09/07/2018 09:41
Thank you for serving, and i am sorry that the president is destroying everything we stand for.
Damon B.09/07/2018 03:12
She gets it. People need to listen to her.
Christopher J.09/07/2018 02:45
Again another idiot shows that nobody knows what the heck we're protesting now. they say it's police brutality, the next day it's the NFL owner said mean words, next it's Donald Trump said mean words, next its racism next it's Colin Kaepernick still not in the NFL, how bout now it's because butthurt Kap lovers and butthurt conservatives are boycotting because they don't get their way. make up your mind
Will M.09/07/2018 01:22
FACTS
Manuel O.09/07/2018 00:36
Yess
Joe F.09/06/2018 22:43
Yes, absolutely shes right.
Steve W.09/06/2018 22:40
Seriously smh...
Jasmine S.09/06/2018 21:43
