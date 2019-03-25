back

Veteran Fixes Cars at No Charge

Can’t afford auto repairs? Not a problem — this Army vet fixes them up at no charge. 😁🔧

03/25/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 03/25/2019 2:01 PM
  • 10.1m
  • 1.4k

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

1198 comments

  • Alain T.
    08/18/2019 03:38

    N.

  • Nacho F.
    08/18/2019 01:33

    NICE, HOW MANY, THE NEW MESSI?

  • Linda G.
    08/17/2019 17:14

    Wonderful work going on here!

  • David A.
    08/16/2019 21:38

    You are talking to a so called free country that doesn’t care....period. We need to get rid of food stamps, welfare, health care and anything else that spells freedom before people will listen.

  • Phillip M.
    08/16/2019 20:04

    Um that is soccer

  • Victor F.
    08/16/2019 14:59

    for your son brotha

  • Habib I.
    08/16/2019 04:26

    I think mexico won it last time

  • Laken R.
    08/15/2019 14:07

    When is the Danone Nations cup coming on?

  • Rodrigo A.
    08/06/2019 16:01

    Such a noble deed, will not go without reward. Stay blessed brother, and thank you,...for your service.

  • Jenn N.
    07/27/2019 00:16

    The Returning The Favor Effect y’all have to check this guy out!!!!!! What an inspiration!!

  • John E.
    07/25/2019 17:31

    Zebra

  • Lou L.
    07/25/2019 11:24

    Sooo cool

  • Kristopher D.
    07/25/2019 00:14

    AATW BROTHER!

  • Dehjoryon S.
    07/19/2019 02:33

    Great job man God bless, let think about the children

  • Emeka E.
    07/14/2019 01:44

    , , , , watch this video with Yunus comment and deliberate on it TOGETHER. Put your heads TOGETHER and come up with something great to redeem our names that Salauddin has destroyed unless you people are working with him.

  • Natalia A.
    07/13/2019 21:27

    i wanna get in

  • Effie P.
    07/11/2019 20:07

    How do i get ahold of him,??,..we had our ac worked on , but still blows hot air,..my brother in law said that it sounds like the hose is leaking.

  • Rick B.
    07/09/2019 17:03

    That’s awesome you’re a good dude

  • Patrick N.
    07/08/2019 11:50

    God Bless!

  • Sujeethan K.
    07/08/2019 07:38

    We all should stop watching superheroes movies and donate that money to a real superhero in life, what a man now I’m inspired to something to start with I’m going to buy this homeless guy a good meal