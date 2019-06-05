Veterans Share Painful Stories of Life After Combat
"I am tired of getting phone calls telling me that my friends have killed themselves." These veterans want an honest conversation about life after combat.
Veterans Share Their Stories of Survival
About 7,000 troops have been killed in American wars abroad since 2001 based on Brown University’s “Costs of War Project” While, more than 7,500 uniformed and retired military personnel of Veterans Affairs took their lives in 2018 alone according to the Department. That's over 20 suicides per day. That's one every 65 minutes. There are approximately 20 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, but fewer than half receive VA benefits or services.
The video was offered as a positive affirmation of military life – however, the #survivor stories told in the Twitter thread were mixed. Some replied in support, stating that military service is “something to be proud of.” Others shared deeply disturbing stories about their own personal struggles returning from war. Others talked about family members suffering from PTSD and substance abuse. They also shared true events of soldiers who died by suicide. The U.S. Army Twitter page replied and thanked the military members and their families for sharing the stories.
It was meant to be part of a social media tribute to U.S. servicemen and women. Yet the U.S. Army's tweet received thousands of harrowing answers by veterans and their families. Now, these veterans have decided to break the silence and add to the subject psychology. Five years after the 2014 Department of Veterans Affairs scandal over massive wait times, veterans are still denouncing a broken system meant to help them. Today, veteran suicides far outpace combat fatalities.
25 comments
Julie L.06/29/2019 06:12
Be there for our veterans.
Mary W.06/29/2019 03:54
Please listen to everything that a veteran says because they are asking for help so that they don’t feel helpless I listen because it could have been my brothers that needs the help .
Anita M.06/27/2019 01:26
Why can't the government focus more on the problems with our veterans. Like getting the help they so desperately need. Instead of sending out more to war zones where they return with big issues like PTSD.
Holly H.06/25/2019 15:45
Why isn't this a main focus of our government? Why is the VA in such a mess? All these men and women sacrificed so much for us, why are they being forgotten? The news is focusing on the care of illegal immigrants in this country. They are consuming the media with that situation, instead of helping our military who are suffering. This is so wrong on so many levels.
Ruby H.06/25/2019 03:50
Prayers to all that go thru this
Nonie L.06/25/2019 00:46
🙏❤️
Joshua L.06/21/2019 21:26
something had to change about this.
Sheila W.06/19/2019 20:20
God Bless and Thank You for serving 🇺🇸. Prayers for strength and healing
Jerry P.06/19/2019 03:00
I'm lost
Suzanne A.06/14/2019 12:31
This is so HEART breaking OUR VETERANS DESERVE better.I PRAY TO GOD they get the help they need and DESERVE!
Mary W.06/12/2019 07:42
I want to say people that don’t listen to someone when they say they need to talk to someone will be the one person that will regret not listening to that person ,I always listen to them because it may be the last thing I hear from them and I don’t think I could live with myself knowing I didn’t listen .please everyone it doesn’t take that much out of your day to listen to them.i have finally found some of my brothers friends that are Vietnam Veterans and some say things but not directly to me but I tell them how much I appreciated them and how proud I am for giving me and millions of other people freedom and protection that they so freely and courageously gave to us all . I told a friend that was my neighbor at one time I had to tell him something that he probably hadn’t heard in a long time and he said what’s that Mary .i told him thank you for your service and giving me my freedom .He said no one had ever told him that and thank you . Hey folks show these men and women you are proud of them and that they are special people one of a kind breed soldiers now and forever.
Starria L.06/11/2019 16:49
don’t go
Kristina B.06/11/2019 08:17
Prayers
David M.06/10/2019 14:31
I'm very sorry y'all are going through this! God Bless you and keep you and your families in his Hands!
Terrence Y.06/08/2019 14:09
The US must leave Afghanistan..deaths, amputees, brain injuries, PTSD, 22 suicides per day, homelessness....endless suffering for our returning soldiers...not to count the billions spent that could be used for so many worthy causes here. There is no clear end-goal in sight! Just waste of human life and money.
Barb R.06/08/2019 00:24
Our Veterans deserve everything possible to help them heal...They have given all...they are the true heroes!😢🙏🇺🇸
Richard L.06/06/2019 21:01
I have guilt. Depression, anxiety, and not wanting to be around people. Had jobs that I walk away from because of rage. I am a alcoholic and I self medicated myself for over 30 years. I have lived with PTSD for 49 years. Marriage turn into prison to me. The only thing keeps me going is meeting some fellow veterans for breakfast once a month. Two hours where I do not need to hide. I keep telling myself that I am a grunt and I will take what every life throws at me. 31 pills a day
