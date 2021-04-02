back
Virginia senator pushes to abolish the death penalty
"The problem with capital punishment is that once it's inflicted you can't take it back." In a push to abolish the death penalty, here's what Virginia Senator Scott Surovell had to say.
02/04/2021 5:38 PM
Hank K.14 minutes
I hope no one ever murders you wife and kids especially in a barbaric manner!
Marcie A.34 minutes
The death penalty is barbaric.
Brutan hour
Virginia's Senate voted Wednesday in favor of abolishing the death penalty, putting the state on track to become the first Southern state to eliminate capital punishment: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/virginia-abolish-death-penalty/2021/02/03/1fa40e58-6641-11eb-8468-21bc48f07fe5_story.html