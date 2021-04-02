back

Virginia senator pushes to abolish the death penalty

"The problem with capital punishment is that once it's inflicted you can't take it back." In a push to abolish the death penalty, here's what Virginia Senator Scott Surovell had to say.

02/04/2021 5:38 PM
3 comments

  • Hank K.
    14 minutes

    I hope no one ever murders you wife and kids especially in a barbaric manner!

  • Marcie A.
    34 minutes

    The death penalty is barbaric.

  • Brut
    an hour

    Virginia's Senate voted Wednesday in favor of abolishing the death penalty, putting the state on track to become the first Southern state to eliminate capital punishment: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/virginia-abolish-death-penalty/2021/02/03/1fa40e58-6641-11eb-8468-21bc48f07fe5_story.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

