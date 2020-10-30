back

W.I.T.C.H, the feminist group that cursed Wall Street on Halloween

"I liked dressing as a witch for Halloween." Then, Bev Grant became a W.I.T.C.H., the radical feminist group that placed hexes on Wall Street...

3 comments

  • Aileen S.
    33 minutes

    Where do I sign up? I’m ready right now!

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    The most beautiful thing about Allah is that He knows what you are about to tell Him, yet He still listens.

  • एस्ट्रोलॉजर व.
    an hour

