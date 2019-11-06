Ways Lawmakers Avoid a Simple Election Interference Question
Headbutting… That's one tactic lawmakers have used to avoid simple questions about election interference.
Running away from a straight-forward question
9 Republican lawmakers avoiding a simple question about foreign interference in U.S. elections:
Rep. Don Young (R-AK) - Rather than a more typical reply of "no comment" when attempts by his staffer to dodge the questions were unsuccessful, Young evidently assessed the situation and decided the only appropriate course of action was to turn around, walk toward the interviewer and head-butt the camera lens while saying: "There you go."
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) - On the show ‘On Point’ Rep. he said neither the complaint nor the memorandum of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy constitute "a smoking gun."
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) - The Congresswoman ignored a reporter’s questions by first taking a “phone call,” then ducking down a flight of stairs, and finally jumping onto a members-only elevator.
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) - Normally upbeat he rejected questions, accused a reporter of being biased and then jostled his way out of a downtown Denver hotel. It was an uncharacteristic display of frustration.
Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) - He first laid out his position, which was taken by some to be support for impeachment, rather than just an inquiry. He subsequently issued a statement clarifying his position.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) – He defended Trump stating meeting with adversaries should be "lauded and not belittled". #RedPaul" also began trending on social media platforms, not long after the Republican senator came under fire for demanding the media print the name of the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) He’s accused Democrats of a flawed process in the inquiry, and he suggested that the known facts about Trump’s much-publicized phone call with the Ukrainian president did not amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors” that would be impeachable.
Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) – The doctor released a statement after voting against the SHIELD Act, (H.R. 4617), he sees as an attempt by House Democrats to federalize the election process and limit the free speech of Americans.
Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT) - An election security bill passed through the House of Representatives. Bishop told KSL Newsradio he voted against the bill because it had “too many flaws.” Bishop says the bill would have given too much power to the federal government.
