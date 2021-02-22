back

Wearing a face mask: a timeline

Dr. Fauci says Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022... From antimaskers to double masking, a timeline.

02/22/2021 8:51 PMupdated: 02/22/2021 8:54 PM
5 comments

  • Jonson W.
    29 minutes

    Covid-19 biggest scam in the history 🤣

  • Enis R.
    31 minutes

    Masks are useful only if the virus is size of a flies or size of mosquitos.They don't know that? They're PhD 's Dr' s etc Unbelievable.

  • Sebastian P.
    43 minutes

    Murica' ...the land of the everlasting...:))

  • Hoani T.
    an hour

    🖕Get Fkd Fauci.

  • Alfred M.
    an hour

    muzzle up 🐑🐑🐑

