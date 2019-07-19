Weirdest Presidential Moments

5 of the weirdest, silliest, funniest moments in presidential history

President Gerald Ford had a particularly amusing knee injury; apparently, it made him fall down. Or at least, that's what he claimed. While visiting Austria in 1975, the President's bum knee gave way and he tumbled down the Air Force One stairs. A few more falls (one was even up the stairs) combined with Chevy Chase's Saturday Night Live pratfall routine, earned the former University of Michigan football star a reputation as a bumbling klutz. Well, at least it's better than no reputation at all.

When Russian President Boris Yeltsin made Bill Clinton crack up. At a summit, Yeltsin cracked a joke at the press which made Clinton double over. He said to the journalists: "What you were writing was that today's meeting with President Bill Clinton was going to be a disaster."

That time George W. Bush had to dodge shoes in Iraq. Iraqi journalist Muntader al-Zaidi tossed both his shoes at W. while denouncing his role in the Iraq war. Al-Zaidi was quickly arrested and soon sentenced to 3 years in prison.

When Barack Obama’s Oath of Office was messed up. While the oath is largely symbolic, it was so bungled that Obama invited Chief Justice John Roberts back to do it again.

President Trump’s orb shot - During a visit to Saudi Arabia Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia were photographed placing their hands on a glowing orb. Social media quickly went nuts.

When George H.W. Bush passed out on the Prime Minister of Japan ABC News video shows the president overcome with nausea then vomiting and fainting right onto his host, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa. Minutes later, he was well enough to stand up and apologize for the incident.

