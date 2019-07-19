Weirdest Presidential Moments
5 of the weirdest, silliest, funniest moments in presidential history
President Gerald Ford had a particularly amusing knee injury; apparently, it made him fall down. Or at least, that's what he claimed. While visiting Austria in 1975, the President's bum knee gave way and he tumbled down the Air Force One stairs. A few more falls (one was even up the stairs) combined with Chevy Chase's Saturday Night Live pratfall routine, earned the former University of Michigan football star a reputation as a bumbling klutz. Well, at least it's better than no reputation at all.
When Russian President Boris Yeltsin made Bill Clinton crack up. At a summit, Yeltsin cracked a joke at the press which made Clinton double over. He said to the journalists: "What you were writing was that today's meeting with President Bill Clinton was going to be a disaster."
That time George W. Bush had to dodge shoes in Iraq. Iraqi journalist Muntader al-Zaidi tossed both his shoes at W. while denouncing his role in the Iraq war. Al-Zaidi was quickly arrested and soon sentenced to 3 years in prison.
When Barack Obama’s Oath of Office was messed up. While the oath is largely symbolic, it was so bungled that Obama invited Chief Justice John Roberts back to do it again.
President Trump’s orb shot - During a visit to Saudi Arabia Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia were photographed placing their hands on a glowing orb. Social media quickly went nuts.
When George H.W. Bush passed out on the Prime Minister of Japan ABC News video shows the president overcome with nausea then vomiting and fainting right onto his host, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa. Minutes later, he was well enough to stand up and apologize for the incident.
11 comments
Jonathan N.07/30/2019 20:09
Bush had ultra instinct before it was even a thing
Rose T.07/30/2019 18:29
The toilet paper on Trump's shoe should have made the list. That was mortifying but relatable.
Garth T.07/30/2019 04:16
....the funniest is the 3 separate (and still open) murder cases of gay black men in Chicago, killed in their apartments in 2007 once it was determined Barack Obama, (aka Barry Soweto) would be the democrat nominee. All were 'friends', attending Rev Jeremiah Wright's church, but Donnie Young was Barack Hussein's favorite.
Alan R.07/20/2019 13:31
To be fair to George W he moves well 🤣
Karla A.07/20/2019 11:42
His beef, you idiot is that you started war against his country. 🙄
Cindy C.07/20/2019 08:52
“I don’t know what his problem was.” 😖 I’m pretty sure he does
Kit M.07/19/2019 19:55
Clinton had me lmao!!!
Vipul G.07/19/2019 17:23
What was that joke?
Brut07/19/2019 13:20
June K.07/19/2019 11:52
Thanks for the laugh, I needed that!!!
Sohaib H.07/19/2019 11:11
"I don't blame all press for one journalist's action". But yeah bomb two countries kill millions of people, massacre innocent children and unarmed civilians just to get a few bad guys who were ur creation.