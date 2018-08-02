Welcome to Camp Wakanda

Wakanda is real — and it's in Utah. Step inside a camp for black and brown kids to meet other children who look like them.
Darryl C.11/26/2018 08:34
“Utahns”...
Darrell B.09/08/2018 17:11
Lol. And thing people of color do to make them feel good about being black they have a problem with. They dont want people of color to feel good about who we are. Smh
Nayef A.09/08/2018 04:51
i see white kids to?? lool
Léontyne S.09/06/2018 17:32
Right
Bryanna W.08/31/2018 23:38
JoiLashai Hamilton
LaCora S.08/31/2018 02:34
I want to go!!!!!!!!!!!
Martin R.08/31/2018 02:03
You wanna know how to stop racism? Stop reminding people what color they are!
Ben K.08/30/2018 16:55
And saying it's to help them meet other blacks, like come on guys. We aren't Neanderthals. The human race is so mixed that it's not like these kids are raised thinking they are the only blacks in the world.
Ben K.08/30/2018 16:54
Hang on a sec, if I go out and start a whites only summer camp i'd be a considered racist. But starting a blacks only summer camp is considered innovative. I really hate this planet, and everyone on it
Sunny S.08/30/2018 05:33
camp what?
Christopher M.08/29/2018 23:23
partnership with Camp Wakanda?
Rockie P.08/29/2018 23:07
I’m not downing on this camp at all, but I will say that this is going to help bring segregation back..
Jack F.08/29/2018 20:13
I wanna go:(
Tony B.08/29/2018 18:32
Is there such thing as all white camps
Shelby C.08/29/2018 14:58
But if whites made an all white camp hell would break loose 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️
Juan G.08/29/2018 06:07
I'm sorry,but is my half breed son and daughter's allowed. Cause they half white and look white. Just asking cause. I know an all white camp they can join. Maybe....depends on whom accepts them. Being sarcastic.... but in reality.....nope to say it's ok for us Brown or dark skins is ok but off white,white,or say Album is can't do same without scrutiny. Asking for my misrepresentation of my half white kids.
Jeremy S.08/29/2018 03:55
Yup, don’t know how to feel on this but.. I can’t say I understand I’m white so.. never really feel out of place unless I’m in a women’s clothings store by myself
J.P. W.08/28/2018 23:53
So do you want segregation or not?
Vivian D.08/28/2018 17:43
*starts a white lives matter camp movement* Just kidding being white does not matter to me because it’s just the color of our skin I want to start a all lives matter movement
Diann H.08/28/2018 14:28
Beautiful