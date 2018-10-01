Welcome to the men's knitting club

Not just for your granny — these dudes started a men's knitting club.
883 comments
Noreen M.07/28/2019 03:43
Great knitting’s! Love 💕
Dee D.06/03/2019 06:06
Awesome
Israel S.05/20/2019 08:54
Fagetts
Suzanna W.04/07/2019 12:59
Absolutely brilliant!! Men wear clothes too, why not design your own! Who wants to see the same old same old on either gender!
Claire H.04/06/2019 20:01
x
Darleen A.03/30/2019 05:01
Love this!!
Leanne S.03/27/2019 08:04
I love this
Judith G.03/25/2019 14:27
PLEASE STOP referring to it as "not your granny's hobby anymore". Knitting stands on its own. Please give it the respect it's due.
Alyson W.03/24/2019 22:04
My dad was in the merchant navy he was the one that taught me to knit over 50 years ago. You guys rock
Mickie R.03/24/2019 15:49
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
Betty S.03/24/2019 00:12
Real men craft!!!
Muriel M.03/23/2019 18:20
Great to see men enjoying what is normally looked on as a woman's craft.
Camille D.03/23/2019 11:11
Awesome! You go...knitting is so NOT just for woen🤗
Rose E.03/19/2019 14:11
I love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you. I wanted to teach men to knit in the men's shelter 2 winters ago (I had the needles & yarn to start.) unsuccessfully.
Bronny K.03/09/2019 05:52
H9w Awesome... I would love to knit with them... I bet they would be a hoot!
Vita G.03/02/2019 15:13
Wow Felicidades
Julie P.02/25/2019 06:51
I LOVE this! Knitting is great therapy, fun and brings together wonderful people in your community . Great that you have brought together this group. 5 Stars!
Litsa N.02/19/2019 22:24
Men save
Παναγιώτα Ξ.02/19/2019 12:44
Τεληα
Rosalyn G.02/19/2019 05:27
David just the club for you 🤗