What a 16-Year-Old Witnessed After The Sri Lanka Terror Attack
This 16-year-old was studying for exams when she heard a blast from the Sri Lanka terrorist attack that killed hundreds on Easter Sunday. She ran over to St. Sebastian's Church and this is the horrific scene she witnessed.
Attack in Sri Lanka: A young schoolgirl tells what she saw
Primasha Fernando is a young schoolgirl who lives in Sri Lanka. She experienced the attacks that struck her country on April 21, 2019 very closely. Here is his testimony.
Primasha Fernando is a young schoolgirl living in Sri Lanka. She arrived at San Sebastián Church, one of the churches most severely affected by the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, just minutes after the explosion. She tells what she saw:
"The whole church smelled of blood, I saw girls my age, I saw that many of them were crying outside." She describes the carnage inside the church: "*It was a horrible situation … Many people were shredded … legs, hands were separated from the bodies. I saw that many young children were dead."
The girl witnessed shocking scenes: "* Some mothers held their children in their hands and died together.
A few days after the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, Primasha Fernando remains traumatized and filled with sadness:
"Last night I could not sleep I just thought about what happened to my loved ones I feel really sad."
- 49.2k
- 151
- 47
37 comments
Aida R.05/04/2019 00:26
Clásico ejemplo de la inhumanidad del hombre contra el hombre. No hemos progresado mucho...la naturaleza salvaje termina imponiéndose.
Diana A.05/01/2019 00:13
Dios mío esto tiene que parar.
Noami G.04/30/2019 19:53
God blessed there souls it’s so terrible 😔
Janice E.04/30/2019 16:37
Jesus bind the evil! in Jesus name ❤👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏
Lisajaerita P.04/30/2019 16:14
prayers n condolences
Magali A.04/30/2019 12:05
So sadly
David T.04/30/2019 06:20
All in the name of religions.....
Uvonne M.04/30/2019 04:43
💔
Juan J.04/30/2019 03:36
They gonna raise $700 million for these as well?
Rod M.04/29/2019 22:32
You will nor see this on CNN, ABC , CBS or NBC. Sad that they only televised what they want to see.
Roshi M.04/29/2019 22:28
Prayers and condolences to families
Melina L.04/29/2019 22:18
Killing people is not ok! They will pay for what they done
Rod M.04/29/2019 22:05
You will nor see this on CNN, ABC , CBS or NBC. Sad that they only televised what they want to see.
Franklin M.04/29/2019 19:46
God gave up his only one son his name was Jesus Christ not Muhammad thoughts and prayers to all the victims
Franklin M.04/29/2019 19:44
So Trump sending money to Notre Dame what about these Christian churches
Betty E.04/27/2019 18:26
😢
Elisa H.04/27/2019 14:01
God we need peace help us
Sam P.04/26/2019 21:01
Salvajismo !!!!!!!!!
Elizabeth S.04/26/2019 18:12
ISLAM has taken responsibility for this terrible inhumane act. They do not serve the same GOD as we do otherwise this would never happen. !
Brut04/26/2019 16:47
Update: The death toll from the Easter Sunday attacks has been revised to 253 — more than 100 fewer deaths than previously reported. https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/25/asia/sri-lanka-death-toll-lower/index.html