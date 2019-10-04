What Are Stand Your Ground Laws?
Amber Guyger, George Zimmerman, and Michael Dunn all gunned down unarmed black men — and they all cited Stand Your Ground laws in their legal defense. Here's what you need to know about the controversial laws.
Using deadly force
What do George Zimmerman, Michael Dunn & Amber Guyger have in common? They all “Stood Their Ground.” Stand Your Ground laws, such as Texas’ Castle Doctrine, say a person may use deadly force in the protection of a home, vehicle, and property if someone attempts to forcibly enter. Across the U.S., self-defense is generally legal when retreat is no longer possible. But Stand Your Ground laws are now legal in 26 states since 2005. In Florida, Michael Dunn’s lawyer Cited Stand Your Ground laws in his defense after Dunn shot at 4 teens amid an argument about the volume of music in their car.
He was eventually convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Davis. George Zimmerman was also acquitted with a similar defense for his 2012 killing of teenager Trayvon Martin. In 2019, former cop Amber Guyger was convicted of the murder of her neighbor Botham Jean after mistaking his apartment for her own. The judge had ruled the Castle Doctrine was applicable to the case. Stand Your Ground laws have also been seen to cause an uptick in homicides — at least 30 people are killed per month nationwide as a result of these laws. Critics also say the law makes racial bias legal — white shooters of black victims are deemed 11x more justifiable than when the shooter is black, and victim is white based on data from the NPO Everytown.
It's important to understand that even states that have stand your ground laws still have certain restrictions when it comes to using force in self-defense. For example, they may require that the threat of perceived harm be objectively reasonable and that the force used be proportional to the threat. Stand your ground laws may also require that the person using self-defense be at the location lawfully (not trespassing, for example) and not be the initial aggressor in the altercation.
Corey R.2 days
It’s by no means a stupid law. It’s the people that are abusing it. I’d rather have the law and a gun and use it than it not be there and need it
Jason R.4 days
We have no rights no more if black person killed white than u don't here much but other way around than it worst thing in world never here end of it
Byuto G.4 days
Zimmerman didn't stand his ground. He followed the kid!
Sarah N.4 days
I’m racist....I hate everyone on Facebook equally. 💯 keep this hate going like I’m sure every person up here will do. Especially arguing over this video. Go spend time with your families or being happy in your own skin instead of arguing with equally ignorant strangers. I’m as shallow as the next one. 🤦🏽♀️
Nathan F.5 days
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abcnews.go.com/amp/US/floridas-stand-ground-law-determine-zimmerman-dunn-cases/story%3fid=22543929
Thomas E.6 days
It has been shown witness that Zimmerman was in self defense and it was Trayvon who started mouthing off and acting aggressive.
Ron S.6 days
I agree with the laws, but hate people that abuse those laws.
Warren H.6 days
They all where not standing there ground. They just tried to twist that law to fit there defense just as this group is misrepresenting the law to abolish it. That law is a great deterrent for home invasion, robbery and grand theft along with a list of other heinous crimes.
Troy K.12/10/2019 23:55
Stand your ground.
Gil M.12/10/2019 17:29
broke into someones home then got shot ......maybe you shoulda been home with your mamma...... not been a criminal......wanna play gangster till you have to pay gangster prices
Martijn S.12/10/2019 17:13
Stand your ground after you break into someone else's home. There is no justice in the USA...
Tim D.12/10/2019 04:41
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Spike B.12/10/2019 04:35
its funny how if i shoot a criminal its got to do with skin color alot of these cases didnt even have a thing to do with the stand your ground laws
Jim V.12/09/2019 12:18
In the world today this is such a common thing for police officers to shoot unarmed people whether they're black white or tan color does not mean anything and you people need to stop using color as a reason because let me tell you something I don't care if you are black white green or yellow it does not make any difference police officers are trained to kill and each and every one of them has a itchy finger wanting to put a notch on their grips I know many police officers on a very close personal level and each and every one of them I said they'd like nothing less than to ruin somebody's life for shitz and giggles and now to the police officers you people better stop beating up people you better stop killing people because we the people are tired of it you people are so abusive to your position and Power and you are wrong it's one thing to beat somebody down when they're fighting with you but there are way to many instances were you jackasses punch somebody in the face need them in the head and such and such and what you are seeing going on out in the world today is the people sick and tired of you treating us the way you do think on that s*** and let it sink in
Emmalie N.12/08/2019 03:25
In Ohio you have to retreat first. 😒 if you cannot retreat you can use force. But most cases you can always retreat. Because you know that’s how our justice system looks at it.
Dylan M.12/05/2019 21:01
It’s real simple....if you don’t want to be shot. Don’t break into people’s homes.....
Terence W.12/05/2019 10:16
I will stand my ground. But if I am wrong, I should be prepared to stand trial. And to be fair, though they used it none of them met the requirements of stand your ground by most definitions.
James W.12/05/2019 05:00
Stand your ground or be a coward. Your choice. Either way some will die.
James E.12/03/2019 14:45
How many in Chicago?? Is that not news worthy??
Rodney H.12/02/2019 21:11
So if break into a vehicle and police catch them just be nice and let them go that's what people is really trying to say. The hell with that