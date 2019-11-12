What Billionaires Would Pay Under Elizabeth Warren's Plan
If Warren is elected president, this is what the country's richest will have to pay .💸
Good news – they’ll still be extraordinarily rich
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s new wealth tax proposal would take in 6 cents on every dollar over $1 billion in net worth. Billionaire Bill Gates had this to say on CNBC: When you say I should pay $100 billion, okay then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over. Sorry, I’m just kidding. The Warren campaign trolled Gates by releasing a tax calculator for billionaires. Here’s what America’s richest people would actually cough up.
- Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon
Net Worth: $112 Billion
Would pay: $6.66 Billion
- Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft
Net Worth: $107 Billion
Would pay: $6.38 Billion
- Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Net Worth: $87.5 Billion
Would pay $5.19 Billion
- Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Facebook
Net Worth: $73.4 Billion
Would Pay: $4.3 Billion
- Larry Page CEO of Alphabet
Net Worth: $62.6 Billion
Would Pay: $3.70 Billion
Under Warren's "ultra-millionaire tax," households making at least $50 million would pay a 2% tax on every dollar above that amount and then a 3% tax for every dollar of net worth above $1 billion.
