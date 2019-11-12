back

What Billionaires Would Pay Under Elizabeth Warren's Plan

If Warren is elected president, this is what the country's richest will have to pay .💸

Good news – they’ll still be extraordinarily rich

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s new wealth tax proposal would take in 6 cents on every dollar over $1 billion in net worth. Billionaire Bill Gates had this to say on CNBC: When you say I should pay $100 billion, okay then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over. Sorry, I’m just kidding. The Warren campaign trolled Gates by releasing a tax calculator for billionaires. Here’s what America’s richest people would actually cough up.

  1. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Net Worth: $112 Billion

Would pay: $6.66 Billion

  1. Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft

Net Worth: $107 Billion

Would pay: $6.38 Billion

  1. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Net Worth: $87.5 Billion

Would pay $5.19 Billion

  1. Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Facebook

Net Worth: $73.4 Billion

Would Pay: $4.3 Billion

  1. Larry Page CEO of Alphabet

Net Worth: $62.6 Billion

Would Pay: $3.70 Billion

Gates — worth an estimated $106 billion, according to Forbes — would have to pay almost $6 billion annually in addition to his other taxes. It turns out Bill Gates wouldn’t pay $100 billion under Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax, after all. In fact, he wouldn't’ even have to fork over the $20 billion he said he’d be glad to pay. At least not in the first year. Under Warren’s “ultra-millionaire tax,” households making at least $50 million would pay a 2% tax on every dollar above that amount and then a 3% tax for every dollar of net worth above $1 billion. Under Warren’s “ultra-millionaire tax,” households making at least $50 million would pay a 2% tax on every dollar above that amount and then a 3% tax for every dollar of net worth above $1 billion.

