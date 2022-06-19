What do you know about Juneteenth?
Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here's what it commemorates...
Welcome to Nun TikTok
"We call ourselves "church nerds." Welcome to NunTok, where nuns hop on the latest TikTok trends to evangelize people on the app ...
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
How Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show
"They just wanted to know if I would do full frontal nudity, yes or no?" Here's how actress Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show ... #tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
Graduates gift Pride flags after anti-LGBTQ+ policy
Instead of shaking his hand, these graduates of gave their school’s interim president #Pride flags to protest an anti-LGBTQ+ policy. #lgbtq+ #protest #graduation #news #fyp
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.
Ukrainian students take graduation pictures in war zone
High school students in #Ukraine pose in damaged buildings for graduation pictures. #Russia #war #news #fyp
People are filming themselves as they quit their jobs
"F––k this job, F––k this company." She filmed herself as she quit her job, and started a trend. Here's why people are handing in more resignations in 2021, and why they're filming themselves doing it ...
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …