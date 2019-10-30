What Happens When Wildfires Destroy Your Home
"I literally left one day to go to work and came back to nothing." California’s wildfires destroyed almost everything she owned. This is her advice to others still at risk.
Nowhere to go
Cami Bouchard's home in Castaic, California was destroyed because of the wildfires ravaging the state. One of the few things she has left is her phone — which she used to speak with Brut. The fire was ignited by an ember from the Tick Fire, which started in Santa Clarita, California. While mostly contained, it’s burned more than 4,600 acres, destroyed at least 29 structures, including 23 residences, since it began Oct. 24, 2019.
“I'm still kind of in shock. I’m never… Going back there and even walking inside, I just, you know, you always think like it's never going to happen to me, you know? And then going in there, I still don't even know how to feel like there's really no words to describe it. Just walking in and you know, that smell like it's — You would think a house fire smells like a campfire or something like that. But no, it smells like burnt up electricity and burnt up insulation, and it smells like chemicals. And I never imagined it was going to be in the state that it was. Anyone that's in the fire area, I would say, have an emergency pack of things in your vehicle, ready to go, already in your car. Because I literally left one day to go to work and came back to nothing,” survivor Cami Bouchard tells Brut.
Meanwhile, more than 10 fires rage across California. The Getty Fire in Los Angeles is over 650 acres and has destroyed at least 12 homes. The Kincade Fire near San Francisco has scorched more than 75,000 acres and at least 200 structures — including 94 homes — have been destroyed. Bouchard and her roommates can’t go back to their house. They've been staying in hotels and hoping to get temporary housing via the Red Cross.
Brut.
- 319.3k
- 641
- 30
23 comments
Poonawattie G.11/24/2019 20:52
So sad
Poonawattie G.11/24/2019 20:52
Lord have mercey
Krishna L.11/24/2019 08:43
I never thought that fire would wreck havoc in California.
Ser H.11/19/2019 20:45
God help you with your heart we pray
Irfan A.11/19/2019 07:49
Zalosno i tuzno nedaj boze nikom al eto sta dalje ?
Oubah A.11/08/2019 06:26
77430021
Hijabi L.11/06/2019 22:47
لا إله إلا الله . اللهم دمر أعداء دين. كما دمرو من ليس لهم حول ولا قوة. وأرسل عليهم جندا من جندك لا يخافهم ولا يرحمهم ونصر الإسلاك والمسلمين .
Razwi S.11/05/2019 07:13
Yeh Sb Allah Pak ka Kahr hai.Americane Jitne Julm kiya hai Uska Sajaya Hai
Judy Y.11/04/2019 00:10
🙏🙏🙏
Mel O.11/03/2019 19:01
In California, the corrupt government counts on these fires just as the PD counts on the driving tickets they issue from October till middle of December. The state, county, federal government and the insurance companies can combine force to clear the brush from danger zones and it prevents fires to escalate to what we see. BUT.... Since the incentives are good for the local governments, they WANT these fires. It helps construction, jobs, manufacturing,.... hence they deem it necessary.
John H.11/03/2019 10:27
You have insurance you live in Paradise I'm sorry your place caught on fire the quit whining on Nationwide TV if you're smart you'll get over like Rover on the insurance company that's the price you pay to live in Paradise if you don't like paradise and take your insurance money and go to another state quit your whining on on public Facebook everybody has problems seems like you want to share yours with the whole world grow a pair
Imran B.11/03/2019 07:55
Very sad dear
John V.11/02/2019 17:36
ദൈവത്തെ ഉപേക്ഷിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് പുറകെ സാത്താന്റെ പണി വരുന്നതാണ്.
Prince D.11/01/2019 20:53
Lord have mercy... Be strong dear
Ronal N.11/01/2019 20:18
O MY GOD
Peter H.10/31/2019 16:00
Move
Brut10/31/2019 13:37
You can help out Cami Bouchard through her fundraiser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/929664330726720/929711460722007/
Cami B.10/31/2019 06:33
Thank you so much for sharing our story! We still havent heard from the Red Cross on accomodations. We found a place to sleep until this Friday morning thanks to , and we are so thankful for that! But after friday we have no where to go! Barbara is 84 years old and recovering from colon cancer surgery, she still has open wounds, and we can't keep moving her from place to place! If anyone has any resources I can contact it would be greatly appreciated! There are currently 3 of us including myself and the homeowners Colleen (61) and her mother Barbara (84). The homeowners insurance will not cover a place for us to stay! We are desperate! Thank you!
Ronnie H.10/31/2019 03:31
FB, you're wrong to run an ad during a video like this...🖕🏾
PastorConnie B.10/31/2019 02:52
Thank you [email protected] Please everyone go to my Timeline to donate to the Southern and Northern California Wildfires Victims Fund. The number of fires have increased. God bless you, stay safe.