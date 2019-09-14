What Immigration Policy Looked Like Under Obama
During Thursday's Democratic debate, Joe Biden was asked to answer for Obama-era immigration policies. His answer wasn't entirely true. Here’s a look at what conditions looked like when both candidates were in office.
The term "cages" has continuously been used by Democrats in attacks against Trump
Unlike the Trump administration, the Obama administration did not have a policy of separating families at the U.S-Mexico border. Unlike President Trump, whose policy to prosecute all adults crossing the border illegally led to thousands of families being separated. But during Obama’s presidency, detained children were held in questionable conditions. Obama also deported a record 3.1 million people from 2009 to 2016 as reported by Homeland Security Dept. The Obama administration prioritized convicted criminals and newly arrived immigrants for deportation.
Joe Biden claimed that a key difference between the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump is that Obama didn’t "lock people up in cages." During the Sept. 12 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Univision anchor and debate co-moderator asked Biden why Latinos should trust him given the millions of deportations under Obama’s presidency, when Biden served as vice president. Univision's Jorge Ramos drilled former Vice President Joe Biden for an answer on deportations and his immigration record while serving in the Obama administration at the third Democratic presidential debate on ABC News.
The term "cages" has continuously been used by Democrats in attacks against Trump and the detention of immigrants arriving at the border according to Politifact. The Trump administration says that the facilities it uses are not cages. The description has been used to refer to chain-link enclosures holding immigrants at border processing facilities during both the Obama and Trump administrations. Particularly, critics of Trump’s "zero-tolerance" policy that resulted in family separations circulated a photo that purportedly showed children face down on the floor behind a chain-link enclosure during Trump’s tenure. However, the photo was from 2014 when Obama was president. The fact-check showed the Associated Press photo was taken in 2014 at a Customs and Border Protection facility in Nogales, Ariz. The photo was used in an Arizona Republic article centered on an influx of children arriving at the border unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.
Brut.
- 31.6k
- 146
- 89
73 comments
Maureen S.09/30/2019 21:57
Love him
Larry K.09/29/2019 20:50
You can't buy him
Dan D.09/29/2019 19:35
all lies Obama's administration made the cages, he was Vice president what an idiot
Jody H.09/29/2019 12:51
Again marti don't see joe as a threat for candidate but you can see here where he can't even defend himself or his actions much less his back door dealings
Dave B.09/29/2019 00:56
So who said Biden was the guru on the Obama era? Do you think trump is a Obama expert with his lies and false information?
Robert T.09/28/2019 22:38
What he acts like everyone is stupid and dont know the truth of what him and Obama did
Mike W.09/28/2019 20:59
only thing biden is good for is lies and passing blame for his deeds no no it wasnt me
Louie S.09/28/2019 17:36
Biden can't remember yesturday corrupted p.o.s!
Alice T.09/28/2019 14:52
You know people has blinders on when it comes to trump
Sandra L.09/28/2019 08:48
Yes you did, obama started putting people in cages
Neil S.09/27/2019 18:47
lies as usual
Dale S.09/26/2019 20:20
LOSER
Charles M.09/26/2019 02:24
Blame some one else
Doreen F.09/26/2019 01:13
None of Trumps answers or statements are true. F. Politics
Mark P.09/25/2019 23:30
Come to America legally, no problems except having to deal with the bureaucratic paperwork. Legal immigration, people. Do it the legal way.
Terri N.09/25/2019 14:06
Yeah!! Because OSATAN was NEVER LEGALLY THE PRESIDENT!!...DUH!!🙄
Danise J.09/25/2019 13:05
🤥🤥 👖🔥🔥
Chris M.09/25/2019 09:33
Idiot after idiot
Mary N.09/25/2019 05:52
What’s Biden doing to his face
Kevin S.09/25/2019 04:12
A very clear and present danger to the United States of America, its Constitution, and the American Citizens are the continual and pursuant actions of the current DNC/DSA Party, Leadership, and its sitting members holding public office in our Nation. End.