What intersex people are fighting for

"The goal is just being able to make your own choices." Intersex people are born with sexual anatomy that doesn't fit the boxes of "male" and "female," and they want to decide themselves whether or not to change that ...

12/21/2021 5:55 PM
1 comment

  • Dionicio P.
    20 minutes

    This is sick

