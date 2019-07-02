What is Antifa?
Antifa and far-right group the Proud Boys had a violent encounter in Oregon that put a prominent conservative blogger in the hospital. But who are the American "anti-fascists?"
Anti-Facist Crash Course
8 people were injured in Portland, Oregon during a clash between right-wing groups and “antifa” during a right-wing rally. The conflict between conservative marchers and black-clad protesters in Portland, Ore., which left a conservative journalist roughed up and bloodied, has put new attention on a movement dedicated to confronting white supremacists and right-wing extremists, sometimes with violence. Antifa members campaign against actions they view as authoritarian, homophobic, racist or xenophobic. Although antifa is not affiliated with other movements on the left — and is sometimes viewed as a distraction by other organizers — their members sometimes work with other local activist networks that are rallying around the same issues, such as the Occupy movement or Black Lives Matter.
Short for “anti-fascist,” Antifa refers to a collective of leftist groups employing militant or radical tactics to protest oppression of minorities and the disenfranchised people by the wealthy elite or racist governments. Antifa has its roots in resistance to neo-Nazism in Germany. Following the fall of the Berlin wall, groups have been active in the United States since the late 80s and 90s, where they were originally known as “anti-racist action” groups. It is impossible to know how many people count themselves as members. Its cohorts acknowledge that the movement is secretive, without official leaders and organized into autonomous local cells. It is also only one in a constellation of activist movements that have come together in the past few years to oppose the far right.
They notably wear all black and are often linked with other progressive groups as the Black Bloc. In response to the 2016 election, the Antifa movement in the U.S. has grown to approximately 200 groups. Many factions protested at President Trump’s inauguration, the 2017 Berkeley protests and the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Despite being linked to “anarchist extremism” by political groups, the U.S. government does not classify Antifa as a terrorist organization according to The White House. Many Antifa activists say their goals are to ensure neo-Nazis and fascists can’t spout hateful rhetoric in peace.
Brut.
- 177.3k
- 842
- 289
199 comments
Carlos R.09/01/2019 14:30
BROWN BERETS of el paso.texas support this moment i say
Carlos R.09/01/2019 14:30
Boy this it.the racists are in deep trouble.they will be running to the hills
Aldo R.09/01/2019 06:27
This sure brought out all the Nazi Lovers lol
Adalberto R.09/01/2019 02:49
Que mierda son, pero mas mierdan son los quiere pertenecer a esa nación racista.
Timmy G.08/31/2019 21:50
They protest in the name of anti fascism using fascism. I think someone needs to get these people a book that explains what fascism really is
E.J. B.08/31/2019 19:15
I really would like to confront one or more Antifa members, in the street or in Private, lol. Would make my day actually 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊
Joshua N.08/31/2019 00:51
All I can say is, say when.
Scott F.08/31/2019 00:51
anitfa are terrorist
Joseph P.08/30/2019 17:49
Terrorists
Jerry H.08/30/2019 16:12
Antifa is a sickness that uses the very thing they say they are against to terrorize the people to get in line with left wing ignorance
Ian B.08/30/2019 15:41
Antifas are a bunch of cowardly punks.
Jerry H.08/30/2019 11:36
Antifa is a sickness that uses the very thing they say they are against to terrorize the people to get in line with left wing ignorance
John A.08/29/2019 22:14
What’s going to happen the right are going to get sick of it and go to war with these people
Dale H.08/29/2019 17:52
Lol. Yeah right. They ARE fascists. And i wont have a bit of sympathy when someone finally kills an entire rally of the traitors. They only assault the old, the weak, and the feeble. Antifa deserves whatever wrath comes their way.
Warren C.08/29/2019 17:46
When you’re proud of your cause you don’t hide your face.
Pedro E.08/29/2019 05:56
Not another gay group "Proud boys" promoting violence!!!
Bill S.08/28/2019 10:52
Useless coward idiots. They think they are bad take those mask off and for acts of peaceful protest they why do they need weapons and attack anyone that isn't with them it isn't protest that's terrorism
Derek S.08/28/2019 01:37
Antifa. The real racist fascist of the United states.... the klan literally developed on my state about 3 hours away from Nashville. Not a single time have i seen a klansman, or a neo-nazi😂
Michael J.08/27/2019 22:10
The young, emotionaly driven, envious, hateful, mindwashed youth.
Buck K.08/27/2019 21:50
Watch it antifa your day is coming and coming soon