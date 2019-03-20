back
What is Beto O'Rourke's Policy Agenda?
"When are we going to get an actual policy from you instead of just platitudes and nice stories?" That's the question posed to presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke by a student during a recent campaign stop in Pennsylvania. This is what he said.
03/20/2019 6:07 PMupdated: 06/18/2019 6:18 PM
40 comments
Harry J.04/01/2019 21:42
Is this guy for real? Didn't Obobo say you could keep your own Drs and plan if you liked it. Was that not a lie? Also again the question is how are they going to pay for this? They have no fuking clue but I'll just let it spew from my mouth and Demturds will eat it up.
Steven W.04/01/2019 02:41
lol. He will never be president. Take it to the bank. Remember when skeletors mother said that about Mr trump?
Tim C.03/31/2019 22:03
Still, no answer
Trent H.03/31/2019 13:07
“If you like your healthcare, you can keep it”. Hmm i feel like we have heard this before.
Benye L.03/31/2019 05:23
I think the drugs and alcohol are finally affecting his brain!
Scott S.03/30/2019 22:27
Richard Cranium
Casey B.03/30/2019 20:03
I couldn’t hear a thing he said over all the loud Russian collusion 😂😂
Carlos I.03/30/2019 01:12
Beto O'Rourke 2020
Michael M.03/29/2019 22:55
Tell us, “Beto”, how did it feel to drive while bombed? Tell us, Beto...please!!!!!!
Mike A.03/28/2019 13:44
🖕🏻🐖💩
Dail L.03/28/2019 10:08
Concerning health care and doctors Obama was president and promised these things look what happened🇺🇸
David W.03/28/2019 02:22
Booooooooooo
Larry M.03/28/2019 00:25
If you like your healthcare, keep it. That's what Obama said dummy, and everybody got screwed.
Brian B.03/27/2019 03:08
He’s the man America needs!
Robin B.03/27/2019 00:01
Have you ever heard the saying “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Dems said the same thing about Obamacare, I lost my policy and my doctor. Screw that! Don’t tell me lies.
Stephen J.03/26/2019 21:05
Bernie 😂beto💀 who next hillary agian worst democratic candiates in the last 20 years id rather vote for a bag of rocks 🙌💯😂
Chris C.03/24/2019 09:30
The government can't do anything right.. they spend money we as a nation do not have... look at Social security... look at Medicare.. look at all the homeless in this country.. look at all the illegal drugs..I mean come on do you really want the Government controlling everything?
Robert P.03/23/2019 22:22
We’ve heard those healthcare promises before. I wonder where?
Paul J.03/23/2019 15:13
Seabiscit has my vote
Eldon H.03/22/2019 21:13
Same bs statement on heakthcare. You like your doctor you keep your doctor. Heard that from Obama care. What a load of crap that turned out to be.