What is Flesh-Eating Bacteria?
"That was my abdomen I was looking straight into — and that was my bowels that I was looking at." This is what can happen if you are infected with flesh-eating bacteria.
Necrotizing fasciitis
What is flesh-eating bacteria? Rapper OG Mago recently revealed he's been battling a flesh-eating disease. In 2019, nearly a dozen cases have been reported in the U.S. Necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, is an infection that kills parts of the body's soft tissue. The bacteria lives in warm waters that are above 55 degrees. It enters through cuts, scrapes, burns, insect bites, puncture wounds. The symptoms: a red or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly, fever, dizziness according to the Center of Disease Control. Potential treatments include intravenous antibiotics and surgical removal of tissue.
Necrotizing fasciitis is a lightning spread, people can lose most of the muscle tissue of an arm or a leg, for instance, or the abdominal area, all the tissues underneath the skin can be involved and have to be removed. It is disfiguring and quite problematic and take skin grafting to heal. They're devastating infections. When it progresses and deeper tissues are involved, it's just not antibiotics anymore. And, some of the consequences, the treatment almost becomes as devastating as the disease when you have to remove all that devitalized tissue.
But in severe cases, it can require amputations and even lead to death. Since 2010, 700-1,200 cases of necrotizing fasciitis have been reported each year in the U.S. Most cases of necrotizing fasciitis occur randomly. It is very rare for someone with necrotizing fasciitis to spread the infection to other people. For this reason, doctors usually do not give preventive antibiotics to close contacts of someone with necrotizing fasciitis. There are no vaccines to avoid necrotizing fasciitis. To prevent a bacterial skin infection, open wounds should be washed and covered. In case of an open wound or skin infection, it’s better to avoid spending time in hot tubs, swimming pools, lakes, rivers, oceans. Now you know!
Brut.
18 comments
Cheryl B.08/08/2019 19:25
My Dad and many others have died from flesh eating bacteria. We need signs to warn those that are at risk to prevent more loss of life. Please sign and share. Thank you! http://chng.it/WNWnfpmHnB
Maher M.07/29/2019 20:18
هذه اثارلحم الخنزير
Risham W.07/29/2019 20:03
this is scary!!
Rivie L.07/28/2019 23:01
this scary
Jose D.07/28/2019 20:27
Nice
Chris D.07/28/2019 12:22
stop mandi pantai
Erman T.07/28/2019 07:38
buyrun bakalım....nur topu gibi bir oğlumuz oldu....et yiyen bakteriler,,,girdikleri vücutta organları yiyor...55 derecenin üzerindeki sularda görülüyor.tedavi şekli damar içine antibiyotik..başarısız olunduğu durumlarda tedavi bile hasdtalığın kendisi kadar berbat,yenen organ veya dokunun kesilip atılması gerekiyor.vücutta kesiklere,kaşıntılara,böcek ısırıklarına çok dikkat......
Shenita B.07/28/2019 04:46
Well stay out of the water
Bonnie N.07/28/2019 02:00
We have it sooooo bad in my area 😬
Martin D.07/27/2019 16:46
☕😕
Amira M.07/27/2019 13:09
Nope.
Hassnain A.07/27/2019 09:06
avoid warm bathing
Ioanna C.07/27/2019 07:28
It’s best to avoid time in... the oceans? Are you for real now? Just like that lol
John A.07/27/2019 03:02
That stuff is no joke. Almost lost my arm.
علاء ع.07/26/2019 22:25
Wow more bacterial threats🐒💔
Louis M.07/26/2019 13:59
I had it in the hospital (post-surgery), it destroyed a section of my foot.
Brut07/26/2019 13:39
Flesh-eating bacteria thrives in the warming waters off the Gulf of Mexico. Some are pointing to climate change for the growing number of cases in Florida. https://www.tampabay.com/health/why-is-flesh-eating-bacteria-on-the-rise-some-point-to-climate-change-20190725/
Amel d.07/26/2019 13:18
So it’s the plague. Got it