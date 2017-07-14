back

What is opposition research

The Trump team has said that Donald Trump Jr meeting with a Russian lawyer was "opposition research." So what exactly is *opposition research*?

07/14/2017 7:00 PM
  • Edwina L.
    07/18/2017 03:36

    Calling it "Opposition Research" won't make it less collisional than it is!

  • Josefina L.
    07/15/2017 23:33

    y estos putos tan feos

  • Dennis W.
    07/15/2017 19:36

    hehehhee... what "fact"? Here's some facts...Hillary sold 20% of our Uranium and got a $14 million contribution...The US DA, Lynch signed her VISA and arranged the meeting

  • Wallace M.
    07/15/2017 18:28

    Fck the Dems fck the Repubs! We got commi bastards a our doorstep! Its an American problem now! These mfrs gotta go!

  • Neville R.
    07/15/2017 18:03

    Poor mr Trump didn't know about that meeting with the Russians till only a few days ago .please how much of this arsole can the American people take

  • James S.
    07/15/2017 17:32

    BUT HILLARY'S EMAILS!

  • James S.
    07/15/2017 17:29

    More "alternative facts"

  • Sand S.
    07/15/2017 15:47

    It's ok to cheat you just can't get caught.

  • Darren J.
    07/15/2017 15:38

    Opposition research for the PRESIDENCY doesn't involve using foreign countries to gain information... traitorous swine...

  • Joseph P.
    07/15/2017 15:20

    Dah!!!!!

  • Joseph P.
    07/15/2017 15:19

    What a FUCKTARD !!!!

  • Alejandro S.
    07/15/2017 14:49

    Lol get a life people.

  • Kevin M.
    07/15/2017 14:16

    But..hillary didnt win..your baby boy trump did...maybe he should learn to..im sorry.lolololololololololollololol...trump??..learn????..hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

  • Joe S.
    07/15/2017 13:51

    This whole thing is completely.........stupid If someone is gonna give me info on anything of importance that can be proven true............i don't care if it's a note I found on the ground or the most vile person i can think of. Nuts.... I don't care about Hilary doing it or Jr.( Who nobody seems to realize.....is not the president)

  • Dolores G.
    07/15/2017 13:24

    And Tobias embarrasses the Bluth Family again lol

  • James M.
    07/15/2017 12:17

    IT IS ANOTHER LIE ONE LIE AFTER ANOTHER LIE

  • Jose B.
    07/15/2017 08:48

    TRAITORS!!!!!!

  • Painu V.
    07/15/2017 08:05

    Why do I get this crap on my facebook?

  • Angel L.
    07/15/2017 07:30

    They should be in jail!!!

  • Diamond E.
    07/15/2017 07:26

    Foh...hahaha