What is stealthing?

"Anything done to our bodies without our consent is rape."\nWhat is this new "stealthing" trend?
Tyler J.05/31/2017 23:32
Could it work the other way if a women says she's on birth control but she not and gets pregnant
Matt H.05/31/2017 19:03
Why is it specifying men? Women have done this sort of thing too.
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 03:50
But your president said grab them by the pussy..
Darren A.05/22/2017 06:16
Maybe you shouldn't have sex with someone you dont fully trust
Preston G.05/20/2017 18:52
It's not rape if it's consensual...however this is hella wrong and needs a punishment. Still not rape tho
Preston G.05/20/2017 18:51
So looking at people's bodies is rape? Welp I'm going to prison
Rachel T.05/20/2017 17:36
This isn't rape. Get back to me when you're actually raped
Jessica R.05/20/2017 13:32
That's Fuckin sick
Michaela G.05/20/2017 12:54
Fucking disgusting
Meghan C.05/20/2017 11:15
I've had condoms break during sex and my bf changes it immediately so there is no excuse he says "it feels too good" so that usually when he notices lmao. But now knowing he would be aware of the breakage and for some reason didn't say anything I would be livid. But we are a power couple who want to make sure out education and success aren't interfered with by an unwanted pregnancy. Find you a guy like that. Although if she ever breaches that trust 🍆🔪
Rokuro E.05/20/2017 08:03
Lotta ppl repeating each other, but I'm just here for the memes
Naja L.05/20/2017 06:44
This is why...You should have sex after marriage. It's the safest way.
Kaitlyn P.05/20/2017 06:35
Honestly really triggering the way people are just casually throwing around that word... Triggering in the medical definition not the fad catch phrase.
Kazper B.05/20/2017 05:15
I do agree it's rape, but to play devils advocate is it rape if a woman does something to the condom to cause it to fail resulting in a unwanted outcome for the man
Jackie H.05/20/2017 04:26
Every birth control is only 99.99%
Tori S.05/20/2017 04:17
The way I thought of sex was to always try and find someone who puts you as a person first. I'm not judging anyone who does different but there is a since of comfort knowing your partner cares for you and your well being. I have an amazing partner who would never do something without my knowledge and if I feel uncomfortable it ends. Both ways, not just on the male side, but both ends should know that they are safe. And that no harm will be done to them.
Ceydi C.05/20/2017 04:10
🤦♀️ snew future law and order episode. Dummies.
Ashley E.05/20/2017 03:33
Just because she isn't kicking and screaming doesnt mean its not rape. She constened to sex with protection. If she doesn't notice until the end yes it is still rape. If someone was unconscience and he put his penis in her we call it rape. She not screaming or kicking. He doesn't have to be forceful. Just because she didn't know it was happening doesn't mean it's not rape. Just because it's not violent doesn't mean it's not rape. As soon as you do something that she does not consent to it's rape. She didn't consent to sex with no condom. Just because you're sneaky and she doesn't notice until the end doesn't mean she truly consented. She consented when the condom was on not off. Or if a female took the condom off and him not notice it's rape.
Lila P.05/20/2017 02:56
STOP CALLING IT A TREND!!!!
Melissa K.05/20/2017 02:54
This is rape. If you do this you are a rapist