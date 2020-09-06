What is the Insurrection Act?
Jesse M.18 minutes
Amen Trump make America great again
Neymar R.18 minutes
Best president ever..
Gabriella W.18 minutes
Orange hitler at it again 🙄🙄
Precis M.24 minutes
His all plan was to create a wall then to start war inside America
Pam P.25 minutes
BUNKER BOY IS SORRY PATHETIC NARCISSISTIC CONTROLLING WHO HAS NO EMPATHY HE JUST DRIPS OF HATE AS HIM DOING THAT WILL JUST MAKE THINGS WORSE.
Mario R.25 minutes
Totalitarian regime in the making .....
Marlena H.30 minutes
TRAGEDY😥😥😥
Stephen L.32 minutes
Yes
Niky Z.33 minutes
Selective reporting, biased much eh?
Steven A.38 minutes
Of course he should. That is why he is the president of this great country. That is why he was voted in.
Stephanie F.39 minutes
That's stupid. Most people just want to live their lives in peace. If a problem becomes so big that there are protesters then it's been an issue for awhile and the leader needs to validate and address the issue then implement a more effective strategy.
Ahmed M.40 minutes
Someone has to do something about the looting. It hurts the business and thats all the country stands for now, MONEY.
Waldy W.44 minutes
Deployed military guards to tackle his own citizens.... Holly molly!
Karen E.44 minutes
No but he probably used someone to kill Epstein
Gail Z.44 minutes
President =Commander in Chief.
Larry S.an hour
Potus is head of d armed forces
Mary J.an hour
No!
Aren L.an hour
As they should be, let's see them get charged.
Sith A.an hour
Well vote wisely nxt time....god have mercy on america
Sharon C.an hour
Body language says that THIS aperture thinks he's the BEST thing since sliced bread! We are NOT in a communistic country and we ARE free to move about!