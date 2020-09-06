back

What is the Insurrection Act?

Last week, Donald Trump called in the National Guard to "dominate the streets." Should the president have the power to deploy the military?

06/09/2020 4:09 PM
38 comments

  • Jesse M.
    18 minutes

    Amen Trump make America great again

  • Neymar R.
    18 minutes

    Best president ever..

  • Gabriella W.
    18 minutes

    Orange hitler at it again 🙄🙄

  • Precis M.
    24 minutes

    His all plan was to create a wall then to start war inside America

  • Pam P.
    25 minutes

    BUNKER BOY IS SORRY PATHETIC NARCISSISTIC CONTROLLING WHO HAS NO EMPATHY HE JUST DRIPS OF HATE AS HIM DOING THAT WILL JUST MAKE THINGS WORSE.

  • Mario R.
    25 minutes

    Totalitarian regime in the making .....

  • Marlena H.
    30 minutes

    TRAGEDY😥😥😥

  • Stephen L.
    32 minutes

    Yes

  • Niky Z.
    33 minutes

    Selective reporting, biased much eh?

  • Steven A.
    38 minutes

    Of course he should. That is why he is the president of this great country. That is why he was voted in.

  • Stephanie F.
    39 minutes

    That's stupid. Most people just want to live their lives in peace. If a problem becomes so big that there are protesters then it's been an issue for awhile and the leader needs to validate and address the issue then implement a more effective strategy.

  • Ahmed M.
    40 minutes

    Someone has to do something about the looting. It hurts the business and thats all the country stands for now, MONEY.

  • Waldy W.
    44 minutes

    Deployed military guards to tackle his own citizens.... Holly molly!

  • Karen E.
    44 minutes

    No but he probably used someone to kill Epstein

  • Gail Z.
    44 minutes

    President =Commander in Chief.

  • Larry S.
    an hour

    Potus is head of d armed forces

  • Mary J.
    an hour

    No!

  • Aren L.
    an hour

    As they should be, let's see them get charged.

  • Sith A.
    an hour

    Well vote wisely nxt time....god have mercy on america

  • Sharon C.
    an hour

    Body language says that THIS aperture thinks he's the BEST thing since sliced bread! We are NOT in a communistic country and we ARE free to move about!