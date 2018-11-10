back

What It's Like To Come Out

What is it really like to come out? Hear it from these influencers, educators, and everyday people as we celebrate National Coming Out Day. 🏳️‍🌈♥️

10/11/2018 5:01 PM
  • 36.9k
  • 14

9 comments

  • Rasul S.
    10/29/2018 15:17

    lgbtq = 💩💩💩💩

  • Connor P.
    10/21/2018 10:24

    Got my PJs on today is a staying in day

  • El D.
    10/20/2018 19:36

    How did I end up here ? 😂😂😂

  • Ehsan A.
    10/17/2018 19:46

    burn them all alive

  • Charles M.
    10/13/2018 14:06

    https://youtu.be/ApLnd90qomw

  • Kevin B.
    10/13/2018 09:53

    Just for you .

  • Tieb A.
    10/12/2018 17:30

    Why are these freaky looking beings are getting this much attention!??

  • Lia W.
    10/12/2018 16:12

    So when is breast cancer month now since Oct became gay pride month???

  • Amina N.
    10/12/2018 08:26

    What the f** is going on in the world This is sick people need to be treated in psycho hospital Stop showing theme as victims or hero's God creat men and women that's it Pffff May God forgive us