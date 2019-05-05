What People Get Wrong About Cinco de Mayo
For non-Mexicans, Cinco de Mayo should just be May 5. A Chicano activist spoke to Brut about how corporations appropriate the holiday to sell booze.
Cinco de Mayo might not be what you think it is
Cinco de Mayo is a huge Mexican American celebration in the United States. Why is it such a frenzy in the United States?
“I would say 5 de mayo has become this opportunity for alcohol corporations and bars to sell a bunch of booze to folks and to sell tequila and just slap the word Mexico in front of it.” “I would say the majority of folks have no clue about the batalla de puebla or anything whatsoever. I would think they might think it's Mexican Independence Day but, to Mexicans, I would say it's just a desmadre. It's an excuse for folks to get really really drunk.” Jerónimo Saldaña, Chicano activist speaks out about the sensationalized U.S. adopted holiday.
Cinco de Mayo began with the Battle of Puebla, a victory for Mexican forces against the French Army of Napoleon III. But today, it isn’t about that at all.
“Cinco de mayo is hilarious to me. I didn't really notice it at all growing up as a Mexican American in LA. I think the first time I ever really noticed it was when I went to college at UC- Santa Barbara and folks were talking about "Cinco de Drinko". I would see white kids drinking with sombreros and Mexican mustaches and I just did not understand what the hell was going on.” Jerónimo Saldaña, Chicano activist reminds the misinformed.
“The more folks that I met from Mexico, the more ridiculous cinco de mayo was.” Jerónimo Saldaña, Chicano activist. Many people even use the day to dress up like Mexicans. Anything having to do with denigrating folks' identity Anything that dehumanizes people is insanely problematic. So, putting on mustaches, sombreros, and speaking "Mexican" it's not supportive of people. It perpetuates harm.”, according to Jerónimo Saldaña.
“If you want to get drunk and drink, that's awesome. Go do it. You don't need to put on a sombrero and a fake mustache and pretend to be Mexican to do that.”
Through it all, it continues to be…A pinche desmadre.” Jerónimo Saldaña, Chicano activist
18 comments
Ronnie T.05/27/2019 18:05
And what about Mexicans celebrating 4th of July!
Harvey-San H.05/20/2019 12:27
Cinco de Mayo Is not even a thing in Mexico, we don't celebrate it at all, is not even a holiday, is just a regular day. We have remembrances at schools but that's just it
Juan A.05/17/2019 15:29
Patrick Ballow
Jorge Y.05/12/2019 03:59
Typical leftist who sees everything as racist. Real Mexicans don't care if white people wear fake mustaches and drink tequila.
Luis M.05/08/2019 01:28
Who the fuuuiiiuuk cares about May the 5th! I sure don't!!!!
Adelaide S.05/06/2019 19:00
St.Patricks day is the same. Many forget what the actual celebration is for!
Joshua C.05/06/2019 02:58
So you don't do Thanksgiving ? Clown
Abigail O.05/06/2019 00:21
I enjoy a beer on Saint Patrick's Day! At least Patrick worked for the church....I don't know what "Mexicans" were rooting for!
Lori B.05/05/2019 20:45
What about St. Patrick's day?
Peter C.05/05/2019 19:23
Who didn’t know Cinco de Mayo was all about marketing alcohol?
Jacob D.05/05/2019 19:11
... but only Puebla celebrates the holdiay.. it's ignored by 99% of mexico. Their independence day is actually September 16th. So are yall just pandering?
Mário C.05/05/2019 17:10
This is the same with every single holiday on earth... welcome to a capitalist world!
Frank T.05/05/2019 15:36
'Am Mexican. ....who cares let's get drunk!!!😎
Cat G.05/05/2019 13:41
They’re USING you bruh!! Capitalizing off Latinos inherent love for tequila 😔 And non-Latinos love for cultural appropriation. I’m slapping tacos and margaritas out of Trump supporters hands all day 😂
Antonio N.05/05/2019 11:21
Dosnt even notice it for half his life yet suddenly he cares about it
David R.05/05/2019 10:59
Wow people will protest anything hay? People use my peoples great victory as an excuse to get dressed up drink to much and have a good time. You need something better to whinge about mate, they hanging atheists in Iran and hanging gays in Brunei but Americans are drinking on your special day hold the phone
Kester C.05/05/2019 10:45
U got that right