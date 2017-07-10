What's Ivanka Trump's real role?

What was Ivanka Trump really doing at a G20 meeting... And what does the daughter-in-chief do in general?
77 comments
Horst K.07/11/2017 20:54
Thank you !
Dylan T.07/11/2017 18:00
Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmm this is kind of common. If Chelsea were to have done this for Clinton I'm sure everyone wouldn't have a problem with it because everyone loves crooked Hillary 😂
Steve N.07/11/2017 17:33
she sells overpriced shoes made in China to rich white women
Fadi J.07/11/2017 17:16
She does all these things, but because she's not wearing a pink hat and a nasty woman t shirt she's not qualified. Would you like fries with this salt?
Fawad K.07/11/2017 17:02
She was at the G20 giving blowjobs to leaders in need
Marcea P.07/11/2017 16:28
😂😂😂😂😂
Faith G.07/11/2017 16:27
She's a force of complicity
Linda G.07/11/2017 14:19
You all would gripe if she pushed to give each of you a million dollars. Get over it. She's so smart.
Katie C.07/11/2017 13:40
Trump looks like bacon wearing a suit
Verity V.07/11/2017 12:39
NOT her job. NOT elected.
Keith D.07/11/2017 12:03
Ivanka 2024!!!!
Tracy-ann C.07/11/2017 11:53
A chip off the old block not a lick a sense between her and dear old dad
Chocy U.07/11/2017 10:24
Hot, she is hot.
Evan M.07/11/2017 09:56
because we elected.... Her?
Alisha F.07/11/2017 09:46
maybe America voted the wrong Trump
Seneca R.07/11/2017 09:11
Fat ass old ass fucked up looking as trump and that girl is what it has come to white people so mad about obama they let a dam suger daddy be the pres lolololololololol
Annabell B.07/11/2017 07:46
Selling shoes?
Iván V.07/11/2017 07:31
There is only one president at the time, I think she is a very productive woman, I'd love to see her running for office.
Geetam P.07/11/2017 06:18
Christine Sun
Missey B.07/11/2017 06:02
She*