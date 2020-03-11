What’s the electoral college?
This is such a lie. The electoral college was designed to ensure that the voices of all constituent states throughout the nation were heard. Without the electoral college, presidential candidates could literally pander to the coastal states and win while completely ignoring the voters in the rest of the country. The electoral college ensures that every state holds power, has a voice, and plays a critical role on the election of our president.
The Electoral College is what kills Democracy in the USA
Would have helped if the person asking the question pronounced electoral properly. It's not elec-t-O-ral.
While we’re at it....let’s throw superdelegates out as well. We would’ve had President Sanders in 2016, were it not for party elites superseding the will of the people and the popular vote.
Also, this corrupt two party system has got to go. How about we start with a more logical system? ❤️🇺🇸🗳
TRUMP IS OVER!!
Finally I understand it. Seems crazy to me.
😂
Come on, these kids don't know nothing about electoral college, not because is something irrelevant but because at school their socialist, communist teachers don't teach about it.
Don't paint these kids as dumb as you are Brut.
In Spanish Bruto
Well, ask the Republicans to approve the change of election process, particularly those from the Southern states. If it weren't for them, their would have been a change on how people should vote in America.
Sounds like a corrupt system that doesnt actually take into account each person's vote in the end
American uneducated people
check this
Tell them to Google it
More examples why the voting age needs to be raised to 21...severe lack of education.
