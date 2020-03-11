back

What’s the electoral college?

Who actually picks the next president of the U.S.? For many of us, the answer is not so clear...

11/03/2020 11:03 PM
14 comments

  • Elizabeth T.
    an hour

    This is such a lie. The electoral college was designed to ensure that the voices of all constituent states throughout the nation were heard. Without the electoral college, presidential candidates could literally pander to the coastal states and win while completely ignoring the voters in the rest of the country. The electoral college ensures that every state holds power, has a voice, and plays a critical role on the election of our president.

  • Alex C.
    an hour

    The Electoral College is what kills Democracy in the USA

  • Faye Y.
    an hour

    Would have helped if the person asking the question pronounced electoral properly. It's not elec-t-O-ral.

  • Drew M.
    an hour

    While we’re at it....let’s throw superdelegates out as well. We would’ve had President Sanders in 2016, were it not for party elites superseding the will of the people and the popular vote. Also, this corrupt two party system has got to go. How about we start with a more logical system? ❤️🇺🇸🗳

  • Virgilio C.
    2 hours

    TRUMP IS OVER!!

  • Mandy A.
    2 hours

    Finally I understand it. Seems crazy to me.

  • Machele B.
    2 hours

    😂

  • Pablo G.
    2 hours

    Come on, these kids don't know nothing about electoral college, not because is something irrelevant but because at school their socialist, communist teachers don't teach about it. Don't paint these kids as dumb as you are Brut. In Spanish Bruto

  • Juan M.
    2 hours

    Well, ask the Republicans to approve the change of election process, particularly those from the Southern states. If it weren't for them, their would have been a change on how people should vote in America.

  • Cassandra C.
    2 hours

    Sounds like a corrupt system that doesnt actually take into account each person's vote in the end

  • Kreshnik H.
    2 hours

    American uneducated people

  • Junaid A.
    2 hours

    check this

  • Jeremiah T.
    2 hours

    Tell them to Google it

  • Derek E.
    2 hours

    More examples why the voting age needs to be raised to 21...severe lack of education.

