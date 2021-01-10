back

What’s the “missing white woman syndrome”?

"They're calling her America's daughter." Why do some disappearances get more media coverage? A sociologist explains the "missing white woman syndrome."

10/01/2021 7:58 PM

5 comments

  • Ben Jackson
    6 hours

  • Doreen F.
    7 hours

    There's no one to blame but the media. They are the ones who cover these missing persons.

  • Jasim B.
    7 hours

    Same reason 2 American soldiers dying get more attention than 33 Afghanis / Iraqis etc dying in the same incident . They are at the top of the food chain , same way as whites are in America .

  • Krista W.
    a day

    People complaining need to put the blame on the media that doesn't cover this. Start complaining about Don Lemons, Oprah Winfrey, and Joy Reid that doesn't report on these missing indigenous people. That's pathetic! They have a huge media voice and aren't reporting this. Just a thought...

  • Lionel L.
    a day

    What about all the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman!!!! Where's their news broadcast and nationwide manhunt. Dont they have a voice that needs to be heard??? Only white woman get this type of national coverage right?? Pathetic!!!!