What The Democrats Said About Trump During The 1st Debates
9 ways the Democrats characterized Donald Trump in the debates. 👀
Second Night of the 2020 Democratic Debate
Lots of Democratic voters wanted the 10 candidates on the Democratic debate stage to put some emphasis on the issues they’re been pining for like climate change and gun control, while refraining from focusing too heavily on President Trump. For the most part, they did. But only Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio didn't mention Trump at all. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) name-dropped the president most often, racking up nine mentions on the evening, with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) next up at seven. Altogether, the candidates brought up Trump 35 times in two hours.
The eight contenders who did mention the president didn't say anything that grabbed Trump's twitter attention, either — at least as of yet. The president had threatened to live-tweet the debate, but he mostly remained quiet aside from talking about how boring the event was and criticizing the NBC network for experiencing technical difficulties. The runner-up at this debate was Pete Buttigieg. He presented himself very capably, more earnest new potential leader than youthful upstart. The greatest disappointment was Kirsten Gillibrand, for way too much interrupting and overtalking –-not a good look when you are trying to sell yourself to people who may be seeing you for the first time. And let's just say that Biden and Sanders did not have their best nights.
In general, all of the Democratic Candidates deserve minimal praise for discussing immigration in a sympathetic way, with policy ideas instead of disagreeable rhetoric. Whether the topic was migrant children or decriminalizing unauthorized entries, everyone on the stage demonstrated that they comprehend the distinctions and realities of this complex issue far more than the current president. One thing was clear. These candidates were certainly ready to take each other on -- as well as president Trump. Unlike the first night’s much more pleasant gathering, members of this group jumped in, interrupting and blitzing each other’s policies, almost from jump. In a way, you can’t necessarily blame them; they had the advantage of foreseeing what a few of the questions would be -- so they were ready to rumble.
95 comments
Phillip B.07/10/2019 02:29
You are all delusional COMMIE idiots
Angel P.07/02/2019 21:43
Facts
Sylvien V.07/01/2019 11:57
The threat of the World Peace is Trump! The Rising Of World Fascism...
Mary F.07/01/2019 06:14
Wonder if they believe their own lies.
Stan U.06/30/2019 07:33
God bless Donald Trump. Whether y'all like it or not he will do another 4 years.
Jamie R.06/30/2019 02:50
Doesn't hold much water coming from these clowns.
Samuel R.06/30/2019 02:40
Not one of them would get my vote
Doug W.06/30/2019 02:24
The Democratic party makes me sick. Anyone that would vote for them had no common sense at all
Tissoukai M.06/30/2019 01:57
Hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. I can't stop laughing. Poor Trump. The political science is like a weapon of massive destruction.
Randy M.06/30/2019 01:46
Dems suck no matter what you say just look at them
Eric F.06/30/2019 01:27
They just keep burying themselves more and more 🤣🤣
Arthur B.06/30/2019 00:15
Lol, no ya'll are the biggest threat!!
Bayram J.06/29/2019 22:59
Its so funny how neoliberal Democrats now magically argue against a war with Iran when they were all for it last election lol Its incredible how people fall for the bipartisan circus.
Robert S.06/29/2019 22:58
What a joke
Doug A.06/29/2019 22:36
you are all
Harry H.06/29/2019 22:06
Russians did not change my vote so just how did they interfere in are election
Joe C.06/29/2019 21:35
Donald Trump is also....Your President..
Aaron S.06/29/2019 21:26
When they talk..it sounds like adults in charli brown cartoons!
Frank B.06/29/2019 21:26
The only bigotry and hate speech comes directly from the Democrats.
Joe P.06/29/2019 21:06
I like it bernie says trump is a pathological liar - thats so rich comeing from the guy thats telling everyone that socialism works lmfao