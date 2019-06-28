What The Democrats Said About Trump During The 1st Debates

Second Night of the 2020 Democratic Debate

Lots of Democratic voters wanted the 10 candidates on the Democratic debate stage to put some emphasis on the issues they’re been pining for like climate change and gun control, while refraining from focusing too heavily on President Trump. For the most part, they did. But only Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio didn't mention Trump at all. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) name-dropped the president most often, racking up nine mentions on the evening, with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) next up at seven. Altogether, the candidates brought up Trump 35 times in two hours.

The eight contenders who did mention the president didn't say anything that grabbed Trump's twitter attention, either — at least as of yet. The president had threatened to live-tweet the debate, but he mostly remained quiet aside from talking about how boring the event was and criticizing the NBC network for experiencing technical difficulties. The runner-up at this debate was Pete Buttigieg. He presented himself very capably, more earnest new potential leader than youthful upstart. The greatest disappointment was Kirsten Gillibrand, for way too much interrupting and overtalking –-not a good look when you are trying to sell yourself to people who may be seeing you for the first time. And let's just say that Biden and Sanders did not have their best nights.

In general, all of the Democratic Candidates deserve minimal praise for discussing immigration in a sympathetic way, with policy ideas instead of disagreeable rhetoric. Whether the topic was migrant children or decriminalizing unauthorized entries, everyone on the stage demonstrated that they comprehend the distinctions and realities of this complex issue far more than the current president. One thing was clear. These candidates were certainly ready to take each other on -- as well as president Trump. Unlike the first night’s much more pleasant gathering, members of this group jumped in, interrupting and blitzing each other’s policies, almost from jump. In a way, you can’t necessarily blame them; they had the advantage of foreseeing what a few of the questions would be -- so they were ready to rumble.

Brut.