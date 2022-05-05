back
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
05/05/2022 5:42 PMupdated: 05/05/2022 5:45 PM
7 comments
Marisol D.31 minutes
They lied to the system, now what the system going to do to fix it?? They suppose to be endited , lies to something so serious, about questions to know if they were compromised with justice, they lied, now they should be treated like criminals..
Judy L.an hour
LIARS
Madelyn G.an hour
LIAR
Ed D.an hour
He lied, lies, will lie......
Bong d.an hour
IT'S CALLED PERJURY...... LYING UNDER OATH. SO..... WHAT NOW???
Bill K.an hour
The Fall Roe will fall but so will the SCOTUS, the highest court in the land, due to its complicity in sedition and treason. The SCOTUS now has, like most of government, no credibility.
Brandon W.2 hours
Should be fired