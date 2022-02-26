back
What U.S. presidents have said about Putin
Biden has called him a "killer" and an "aggressor." Trump said of him, "We get along." Obama described him as "a bored kid." Here's what U.S. presidents have said about Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
02/26/2022 6:57 PM
- New
12 comments
Jerry P.17 minutes
Destroy American Oligarchs. Biden - No.
Michael P.25 minutes
So “Brut” just showed me their cards. Democrat bootlickers.
Jean-Noël M.27 minutes
American presidents are not very bright
Fideliza L.28 minutes
😭😭😭😭😭
Rooh U.28 minutes
He is not doing good. He should recall and end war but honestly Putin is very unique personality.
ቀለሙ በ.31 minutes
I love heroism and Putin is my favorite in that respect. Putin 🥰😍🤩
Mohammed A.33 minutes
Look at the angels of America who killed millions of civilians in Iraq Syria Libya Vietnam and Afghanistan. Shameless hypocrites.
Gabriel J.34 minutes
Trump is the only president that can read Putin's behaviour.
Thu L.37 minutes
If they would have read his natal chart. They would have seen He's a man not to be played with.
Dima .44 minutes
ВЫ ВСЕ С НИМ ИГРАЛИ! А МЫ ВЫИГРАЕМ!
Dan N.an hour
😂😂😂 this is just ...
Kristin W.an hour
"I was able to get a sense of his soul." - Bush II. 🙄 This is exactly why we, as a country, can't have nice things. 😐