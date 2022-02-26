back

What U.S. presidents have said about Putin

Biden has called him a "killer" and an "aggressor." Trump said of him, "We get along." Obama described him as "a bored kid." Here's what U.S. presidents have said about Russian President Vladimir Putin ...

02/26/2022 6:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:27

    What U.S. presidents have said about Putin

  2. 5:27

    The story of the Trayvon Martin case

  3. 4:36

    Who is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

  4. 2:56

    TBT: When Putin was sworn in

  5. 5:28

    The first 24 hours of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

  6. 6:33

    The history of tipping in the U.S.

12 comments

  • Jerry P.
    17 minutes

    Destroy American Oligarchs. Biden - No.

  • Michael P.
    25 minutes

    So “Brut” just showed me their cards. Democrat bootlickers.

  • Jean-Noël M.
    27 minutes

    American presidents are not very bright

  • Fideliza L.
    28 minutes

    😭😭😭😭😭

  • Rooh U.
    28 minutes

    He is not doing good. He should recall and end war but honestly Putin is very unique personality.

  • ቀለሙ በ.
    31 minutes

    I love heroism and Putin is my favorite in that respect. Putin 🥰😍🤩

  • Mohammed A.
    33 minutes

    Look at the angels of America who killed millions of civilians in Iraq Syria Libya Vietnam and Afghanistan. Shameless hypocrites.

  • Gabriel J.
    34 minutes

    Trump is the only president that can read Putin's behaviour.

  • Thu L.
    37 minutes

    If they would have read his natal chart. They would have seen He's a man not to be played with.

  • Dima .
    44 minutes

    ВЫ ВСЕ С НИМ ИГРАЛИ! А МЫ ВЫИГРАЕМ!

  • Dan N.
    an hour

    😂😂😂 this is just ...

  • Kristin W.
    an hour

    "I was able to get a sense of his soul." - Bush II. 🙄 This is exactly why we, as a country, can't have nice things. 😐

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.