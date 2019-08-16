What Would America be Missing Without Immigrants?
If they didn't come...
The U.S. Has Many Famous Immigrants
Without immigration…America wouldn't have jeans. Levi Strauss was born in Germany in 1829 and moved to New York at age 18. He grew his small business into the iconic Levi’s clothing company. Overall, the U.S. would have 25% fewer new businesses Forbes/HBS reports. The U.S. also wouldn’t have won its first Nobel Prize in science in 1907 when Polish-born physicist Albert A. Michelson received the prize for his work measuring the speed of light. Without immigration, the U.S. would have 7% fewer physicians according to JAMA/Reuters and 24.4% less construction workers based on data from the NAHB.
Immigrants earned $1.3 trillion and contributed $105 billion in state and local taxes and nearly $224 billion in federal taxes in 2014, according to the Partnership for a New American Economy, based on an analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey. The partnership is a group of 500 Republican, Democratic and independent mayors and business leaders who support immigration reforms that create jobs for Americans, according to its site. In 2014 immigrants had almost $927 billion in consumer spending power, an analysis of the survey showed. Though immigrants make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population, they contribute nearly 15 percent of the country's economic output, according to a 2014 report from the Economic Policy Institute. The report contains the institute's latest data on immigration and the U.S. economy.
In 2016 alone the U.S. would’ve had 50 fewer Olympic athletes and missed out on 8 Olympic medals. Madeleine Albright the first female U.S. Secretary of State immigrated from Czechoslovakia in 1948. Movie star and California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian immigrant and Saturday Night Live was created by Canadian immigrant Lorne Michaels and let's not forget First Lady Melania Trump who immigrated to the U.S. from Slovenia in 1996.
52 comments
Edward C.08/31/2019 23:07
Yeah Trump is pretty stupid.
Richard H.08/31/2019 23:06
Yeah but they did it the right and legal way. Including my grand parents!! GOD bless AMERICA always❤
Billy B.08/31/2019 19:41
Yes these immigrants came here with a dream and a purpose the ones wanting to come now most of them want to come here to live off the resources that gave been put in place for our citizens not to be given to a bunch of free loaders . How hard is that for anyone who has a brain to understand it's not that we don't want immigrants just that if there gonna come here they need to do it LEGALLY.
Aniano M.08/30/2019 21:46
Ninguno amiricano
Frank T.08/30/2019 15:10
Y esta la verdad todos somos iguales ante la ley.
Manuel A.08/28/2019 20:45
Erarly North Americas Wealth was created on the backs of black slaves. Also Victor Van Von (Rocketry), Albert Einstein (physicist) ,,,,, etc
Ruben R.08/24/2019 12:17
Only white immigrants are welcome to this Racists land.stolen land.
Vadiraja A.08/23/2019 16:43
Those are the advantages. There are also liabilities.
Namir T.08/23/2019 03:46
The Land of the Free🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵
Arman M.08/22/2019 03:58
Muhammad Ali won the Olympic Gold Medal for USA but was still refused entry by a white restaurant owner!
Andy G.08/20/2019 12:31
Todos los actuales pobladores de EU, excepto los nativos, son inmigrantes y eso incluye a Trump.
Jessica L.08/19/2019 23:10
Still not okay
Robin B.08/19/2019 15:27
Here we go again! It's NOT about immigration. It's about ILLEGAL immigration.
Richard D.08/18/2019 15:55
Without immigrants, trump would have no wives.
Benjamin V.08/18/2019 15:24
First of all ..... they are all legal immigrant
Richard M.08/18/2019 06:12
Yup all legal immigrants. Legal immigration made all that happen.
Wayne S.08/18/2019 01:04
Yes these people became legal citizens and worked and were not given everything free work pay your own way the American Dream be a success without hand out .
Lenny M.08/18/2019 00:59
The United States, the land of opportunity.
Marianne D.08/17/2019 23:45
That's a country of many races. The thing is some group believes they are The Real Race of the United States. They are not
Mark M.08/17/2019 13:44
Jeans were invented and first produced in Italy