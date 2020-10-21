back

When rappers' politics draw controversy

50 Cent flip flopping on Donald Trump, Ice Cube working with the White House... Here are four times rappers' politics have stirred controversy.

10/21/2020 12:59 AM
28 comments

  • Job O.
    an hour

    These 4 are a perfect examples of House Negroes!

  • Joseph C.
    an hour

    Look at these sell outs.

  • Carl G.
    2 hours

    HAHA, they are doing nothing but chasing the money. None of them are worried about the blacks...wake up idiots

  • Bruce M.
    2 hours

    Money grubbers nothing more!

  • Marco M.
    3 hours

    Historically, after the Civil War and during Reconstruction Era, Black people voted Republican, due to Abraham Lincoln and his Republican supporters. However, soon after we were denied the right to vote. Under Jim Crow law in the south, we were denied the right to vote. During the Civil Rights Movement, while trying to get our right to vote, we flipped to Democratic vote, with Democratic President Kennedy and later president Johnson who signed Civil Rights Bill. I don’t have a problem with someone voting Republican, but Trump “not the one.”

  • Margaret G.
    6 hours

    4 rappers ...and 2 very old actors ...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣sorry are these Trumpton famous supporters ? Who are the rest of the music and film industry voting for ? Trump is the biggest joke around the world ... no respect for what hes done to a great country..so sad you cannot see it ..never be a great country while hes running it ... good luck you will need it if he wins sgain 😷😷😥😥

  • Troy A.
    7 hours

    No president even the so called black one

  • Patricia L.
    8 hours

    50 cent is a Bisch no wonder his so don’t want nothing to do with him garbage

  • ハリヤント ア.
    9 hours

    Biden wins China wins

  • Mohamed F.
    10 hours

    It's all about money,this pro trump rappers are all broke

  • Alfredo V.
    10 hours

    Yes shut up

  • Dana B.
    10 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Lawrence E.
    10 hours

    NEVER BELIEVE OR TRUST A PROVEN CON MAN....OR HIS CORRUPT CULT MENTALITY FOLLOWERS.....

  • Maia D.
    11 hours

    Ice Cube keeping it real 💯😁👌🏼 But it’s better to have a say and try building bridges... because if you don’t who will .... I do it for my kids and G-Kids in my family 💯😁👌🏼❤️ Flip Floppers I have no time for 💯

  • Jose D.
    12 hours

    That snake should had swallowed him up😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Ben K.
    12 hours

    Stupidity

  • Monty M.
    12 hours

    🖕Haters

  • Vibert P.
    12 hours

    these black vex because Obama didn't invite them to the white house ..

  • Florence B.
    12 hours

    And he believes what the liar-in-chief says he will do if he gets re-elected. He won’t need him anymore.

  • Christina A.
    13 hours

    Let’s boycott their and their tax liability will increase exponentially!

