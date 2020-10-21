back
When rappers' politics draw controversy
50 Cent flip flopping on Donald Trump, Ice Cube working with the White House... Here are four times rappers' politics have stirred controversy.
10/21/2020 12:59 AM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
28 comments
Job O.an hour
These 4 are a perfect examples of House Negroes!
Joseph C.an hour
Look at these sell outs.
Carl G.2 hours
HAHA, they are doing nothing but chasing the money. None of them are worried about the blacks...wake up idiots
Bruce M.2 hours
Money grubbers nothing more!
Marco M.3 hours
Historically, after the Civil War and during Reconstruction Era, Black people voted Republican, due to Abraham Lincoln and his Republican supporters. However, soon after we were denied the right to vote. Under Jim Crow law in the south, we were denied the right to vote. During the Civil Rights Movement, while trying to get our right to vote, we flipped to Democratic vote, with Democratic President Kennedy and later president Johnson who signed Civil Rights Bill. I don’t have a problem with someone voting Republican, but Trump “not the one.”
Margaret G.6 hours
4 rappers ...and 2 very old actors ...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣sorry are these Trumpton famous supporters ? Who are the rest of the music and film industry voting for ? Trump is the biggest joke around the world ... no respect for what hes done to a great country..so sad you cannot see it ..never be a great country while hes running it ... good luck you will need it if he wins sgain 😷😷😥😥
Troy A.7 hours
No president even the so called black one
Patricia L.8 hours
50 cent is a Bisch no wonder his so don’t want nothing to do with him garbage
ハリヤント ア.9 hours
Biden wins China wins
Mohamed F.10 hours
It's all about money,this pro trump rappers are all broke
Alfredo V.10 hours
Yes shut up
Dana B.10 hours
Trump 2020
Lawrence E.10 hours
NEVER BELIEVE OR TRUST A PROVEN CON MAN....OR HIS CORRUPT CULT MENTALITY FOLLOWERS.....
Maia D.11 hours
Ice Cube keeping it real 💯😁👌🏼 But it’s better to have a say and try building bridges... because if you don’t who will .... I do it for my kids and G-Kids in my family 💯😁👌🏼❤️ Flip Floppers I have no time for 💯
Jose D.12 hours
That snake should had swallowed him up😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Ben K.12 hours
Stupidity
Monty M.12 hours
🖕Haters
Vibert P.12 hours
these black vex because Obama didn't invite them to the white house ..
Florence B.12 hours
And he believes what the liar-in-chief says he will do if he gets re-elected. He won’t need him anymore.
Christina A.13 hours
Let’s boycott their and their tax liability will increase exponentially!