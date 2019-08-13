Which Cliches About Americans Are True?

Just how do people around the world view Americans?

The rest of the world may think Americans eat a lot of burgers, have huge shopping malls and are ruled by an arrogant government. And yet the "Ugly American," it would seem, isn't all bad. While many Americans feel their nation is divided as never before, a sampling of the rest of the world reflects a more charitable view.

“A lot of people around most of the people in India because of the way Hollywood portrays America tend to think that relationships tend to be frivolous that they are not long lasting, and that people have very low tolerance for each other in a relationship. But having been here for two years I think I can say that that is not true really. A lot of people are in it for the long haul. One tradition that really took me by surprise in terms of the commitment people towards having celebrated their festival was Halloween. I was completely astonished. I was like I cannot imagine the seriousness with which people who actually wearing these costumes and walking around enjoying the festival. Oh my God it was amazing,” says Rekha, India.

“All Americans do is eat fast food. No, I can understand why people think that because there are so many fast food chains. So many places. Like, even like food deserts -- places where they're not like many supermarkets or grocery stores. There’re so many fast food restaurants like McDonald's and Burger King and Popeye's. But that’s not true. Not all Americans like to eat fast food. Really. Especially now there are a lot of like really health conscious people walking around these streets,” according to Dominic, Jamaica.

“Like we have a Thanksgiving back home but it's not the same. And it's crazy to see how here the whole country stops like living for a week and it's like you're going to see your family and eat food. There’s this whole notion of the American dream that’s very there. In Canada I feel like we live more without thinking about, like ambitions. We never think of like — what’s the dream? What are we fighting for? What do we want?,” asks Meriem, Canada.

“They take the time to build the relationship and you take the time to commit with the person and be really in relationship. This is totally new for me because usually, I have a crush on someone, we hook up and we are boyfriend-girlfriend. But here it takes sometimes months, sometimes years to say - yes, we are together, let’s be together. That’s my dating experience in America. So yeah - it’s been months - I’m single. They put AC every time everywhere. I'm freezing right now actually. They put so many make-ups. So much makeups. Why girls put so much makeup on their face? What do they want to hide? What do they want to do with that?” concludes Marine, France.

