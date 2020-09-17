back
Whistleblower alleges mass hysterectomies at ICE detention center
Mass hysterectomies performed on immigrant women without their consent. That's what's happening in a Georgia ICE detention center, according to a whistleblower nurse's complaint...
09/17/2020 12:25 PM
And even more
- 3:39
Whistleblower alleges mass hysterectomies at ICE detention center
- 3:04
TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing
- 0:55
Trump VS Obama, the (virtual) debate on immigration
- 5:56
The xenophobia behind the health screenings of immigrants in Ellis Island
- 3:52
Charity feeds undocumented restaurant workers in LA
- 4:43
What It’s Like to be Told to “Go Back to Your Country”
50 comments
Dennis H.09/22/2020 02:45
Don't pretend to care about minorities reproductive health when you purposely push for abortion clinics to be located in predominantly black neighborhoods. If this is true, it is horrendous but we need to stop playing politics
Ethel B.09/22/2020 00:08
Trump no doctor.but why would they want kids they can't afford anyway.period.want kids so government can pay for them.
Dena D.09/21/2020 20:22
There it is. When we do the right thing by having enough courage to expose the wrong thing, magic happens. Many thanks to this hero. Better days ahead for us all. Vote Blue in honor of this hero and in honor of the countless victims of the Republican Party.💙
Jason H.09/21/2020 17:33
stop lieing
Jacob F.09/21/2020 14:19
Made up bs.man u think Congress dont know wtf is going on??? Realy.
Jacob F.09/21/2020 14:16
1 case?????
Jacob F.09/21/2020 14:15
They say he a butcher but only 1 laddy has any right to file complaint.good numbers if u ask me.
Janet H.09/21/2020 14:03
I'd like to know why there isn't an up roar about so many babies killed in abortion? Maybe some of these so called "poor women"who were so called victimized by sterilization wanted this.... people think it's women's right?
Sonya F.09/20/2020 22:08
Chuck IS and knows who else is responsible for this. They are the people who have been donating and supporting these types of acts against women of all colors for years and years!
Elizabeth C.09/20/2020 13:22
The fact that this is happening to women, Americans should be outraged!!! Never is this good for society!!!
Scott D.09/20/2020 11:47
🤦♂️
Adam B.09/20/2020 01:47
So... Any proof this is legit?
Yuseph I.09/19/2020 16:57
Just the same as in nazi Germany... I can totally see why many people in the USA like death, torture, theft, lies, corruption, I suppose when there is no empathy in harts, nothing can replace it.....tRump is a stupid man, doing all the devils work, like he’s reading from its handbook, and people love him... ? Go figure...!
Charles M.09/19/2020 15:20
Is this for 5 seconds of fame...
Steve C.09/19/2020 06:33
According to John Hopkins, over 250k people die every year due to medical error and/or negligence. Makes it the 3rd largest reason of deaths in the U.S. So was this one woman that lost both ovaries or multiple people with hysterectomies?
Denby K.09/19/2020 00:40
BS
Lynn D.09/19/2020 00:28
https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-were-mass-hysterectomies-performed-on-detainees-at-a-us-immigration-centre
Abdi I.09/18/2020 23:46
Siasa za weaver kila mahali
Judy J.09/18/2020 17:34
Another lie against our President. Our President is saving our children, and defunding abortions clinics. But they had to make up another sick story against him.
Robert S.09/18/2020 16:10
So it took her this long to grow CONCIENCE! or to decide that she wants to get paid, EVIDENCE OR SHFU SNITCH!