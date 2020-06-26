back

White Coats 4 Black Lives

"Systemic racism is the root cause of health care disparities." With #WhiteCoats4BlackLives, doctors and health care workers around the country amplify the voices of people of color... In partnership with @GLBLCTZN

06/26/2020 6:38 PMupdated: 06/26/2020 6:41 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:36

    White Coats 4 Black Lives

  2. 5:34

    Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill

  3. 10:00

    The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  4. 1:19

    Arizona councilman says "I can't breathe" protesting face masks

  5. 9:09

    Duel: Defund vs. Reform the police

  6. 4:19

    Mom shares measles story to educate on vaccines

12 comments

  • Jerrod I.
    20 minutes

    Im white. I dont have health care. And yes im ignoring you.

  • Lerm P.
    21 minutes

    ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈດ້ວຍທີພີ່ນ້ອງສາວອມລກຕ້ອງໃດ້ຮັບສາຕາກຳເພາະຄົນໆດ່ຽວ.ກອນຊິເລື່ອກເອົາຜູ້ນຳມາບໍລິຫານປະເທດຕ້ອງເອົາຄົນມີຈັນຍາບັນເປັນມະນຸດຢາເລື່ອກເອົາຄົນເຫັນແກໂຕເອງ.ເອົາປະຊາຊົນມາເປັນເຄື່ອງມືເພື່ອຫາພົນປະໂຍດຢູ່ຕໍ.....ເສຍໃຈນຳເດີພີ່ນ້ອງສາວອມລກ...ສູ້ໆ

  • Ariel P.
    21 minutes

    My eyes and ears suffer more looking at all of this... geezus.

  • Ivan N.
    23 minutes

    You got your point through now it’s time to go home and vote for a president

  • Julio G.
    26 minutes

    I respectfully disagree.systemic racism doesn’t exist any more,but what you do have is individual racism.name me one private or public company that has a racist written company policy.What you do have is racist individuals that make racist decisions but that’s not the company as a whole.In fact many government jobs such as civil service actually practice to some extent reverse racism by employing affirmative action protocols to hire minorities despite in many cases being less qualified.affirmative action is form of racism but it’s not looked upon that way.the disparity in healthcare out comes has a lot of causes and variables ,the least being the color of ones skin.

  • Nikolay B.
    28 minutes

    Oh ffs ....

  • Lawrence I.
    30 minutes

    No not really

  • Brad J.
    31 minutes

    They should start by stopping killing eachother

  • Shahid A.
    37 minutes

    God bless geroge Floyd and family God bless you and all of community people's, we are human being humanity peacefully no white people no black people,,,I can't breathe,,,no justice no peace,,,,,

  • Brut
    43 minutes

    Brut. is partnering with Global Citizen this Saturday, June 27th across our channels to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on communities of color, and call on world leaders to make testing, treatments & vaccines available to everyone, everywhere. Join us for the Summit & Concert: http://glblctzn.me/GlobalGoalUnite

  • Elizabeth T.
    an hour

    They don’t give a crap about the millions of black babies being murdered every year so......

  • Tariq R.
    an hour

    Break all the statues of the Pharaohs in Egypt In fact, by oppressing slaves, they built the pyramids of Egypt. I will file a lawsuit in the international court ... that the pyramids of Egypt should be closed for tourism because the pyramids of Egypt were built by Jewish slaves. people seem to think slavery originated here because they refuse to understand history. slaves build the pyramid under the supervision of Masters. According to history, Moses freed the Jews from Pharaoh's slavery. I think Jews and black skinned together should speak out against slavery...