White Coats 4 Black Lives
"Systemic racism is the root cause of health care disparities." With #WhiteCoats4BlackLives, doctors and health care workers around the country amplify the voices of people of color... In partnership with @GLBLCTZN
06/26/2020 6:38 PMupdated: 06/26/2020 6:41 PM
12 comments
Jerrod I.20 minutes
Im white. I dont have health care. And yes im ignoring you.
Lerm P.21 minutes
ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈດ້ວຍທີພີ່ນ້ອງສາວອມລກຕ້ອງໃດ້ຮັບສາຕາກຳເພາະຄົນໆດ່ຽວ.ກອນຊິເລື່ອກເອົາຜູ້ນຳມາບໍລິຫານປະເທດຕ້ອງເອົາຄົນມີຈັນຍາບັນເປັນມະນຸດຢາເລື່ອກເອົາຄົນເຫັນແກໂຕເອງ.ເອົາປະຊາຊົນມາເປັນເຄື່ອງມືເພື່ອຫາພົນປະໂຍດຢູ່ຕໍ.....ເສຍໃຈນຳເດີພີ່ນ້ອງສາວອມລກ...ສູ້ໆ
Ariel P.21 minutes
My eyes and ears suffer more looking at all of this... geezus.
Ivan N.23 minutes
You got your point through now it’s time to go home and vote for a president
Julio G.26 minutes
I respectfully disagree.systemic racism doesn’t exist any more,but what you do have is individual racism.name me one private or public company that has a racist written company policy.What you do have is racist individuals that make racist decisions but that’s not the company as a whole.In fact many government jobs such as civil service actually practice to some extent reverse racism by employing affirmative action protocols to hire minorities despite in many cases being less qualified.affirmative action is form of racism but it’s not looked upon that way.the disparity in healthcare out comes has a lot of causes and variables ,the least being the color of ones skin.
Nikolay B.28 minutes
Oh ffs ....
Lawrence I.30 minutes
No not really
Brad J.31 minutes
They should start by stopping killing eachother
Shahid A.37 minutes
God bless geroge Floyd and family God bless you and all of community people's, we are human being humanity peacefully no white people no black people,,,I can't breathe,,,no justice no peace,,,,,
Brut43 minutes
Elizabeth T.an hour
They don’t give a crap about the millions of black babies being murdered every year so......
Tariq R.an hour
Break all the statues of the Pharaohs in Egypt In fact, by oppressing slaves, they built the pyramids of Egypt. I will file a lawsuit in the international court ... that the pyramids of Egypt should be closed for tourism because the pyramids of Egypt were built by Jewish slaves. people seem to think slavery originated here because they refuse to understand history. slaves build the pyramid under the supervision of Masters. According to history, Moses freed the Jews from Pharaoh's slavery. I think Jews and black skinned together should speak out against slavery...