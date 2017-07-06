White House Pay Gap

Ivanka Trump said her father will fight for equal pay for women.. But the White House didn't practice what it preached as its gender pay gap reached a historic high! 😳
132 comments
Ryan C.07/10/2017 07:04
Bullllllshiiiiiiit
Ellie H.07/08/2017 12:47
Unlike. Didn't realize this was a liberal page.
Ty C.07/08/2017 06:01
Ivanka suck my cli$
Ricky J.07/08/2017 01:00
When it comes to gender wage gap- I want to see above the bottom line!
Daylan P.07/07/2017 20:29
remember we had a long talk about this
Ryan S.07/07/2017 20:20
Sounds like nobody is giving Ivanka's words any credit. Clearly the women in the White House don't give enough effort and work hard enough to earn that. Her words, not mine.
Raul I.07/07/2017 19:48
Dump cult followers are blindly stupid
Daela A.07/07/2017 19:45
This was a very nice video, but you also need to remember that women of color make even less than white women.
Jonah S.07/07/2017 19:44
You can't decrease something that doesn't exist
Samuel T.07/07/2017 19:39
Dumb ass bitch. I know for sure where this it is going.
Medha N.07/07/2017 19:23
What a dude!🤣
Dave S.07/07/2017 19:17
Unfortunately people actually believed these uppity assholes
Benjamin B.07/07/2017 19:09
When will people stop falsifying this so called "gender pay gap" and realize it has nothing to do with a man and a woman working the same job, but a compilation of earnings across all jobs...
Hugh M.07/07/2017 18:54
These statistics are false. They are not reached with the correct equations and standards. The number is nothing but a talking point for people (republican or democrat) they don't take into consideration many things. Woman are screwed on enough levels. We don't need to make up things.
Rudy D.07/07/2017 18:33
I can't tell if she's farting or speaking
Hannah B.07/07/2017 18:27
it is real.
Mary K.07/07/2017 18:14
What a joke. This page is total garbage.
Alex M.07/07/2017 18:03
😂😂😂😂stupid fucks
Trish L.07/07/2017 17:41
Sounds like Trump n his daughter are not on the same page.
Larry W.07/07/2017 17:19
"When Donald Trump is in charge all that matters is ability, effort, and excellence." Wait a minute... The American people don't count?? What ability? Effort doesn't mean results and what the hell does excellence have to do with anything?? She just stroked his ego.