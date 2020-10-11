back

White House press secretaries: 2016 vs 2020 elections

Two elections, two very different press secretaries. Here's a look at the White House response to election results in 2016 and 2020.

11/10/2020 10:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:00

    White House press secretaries: 2016 vs 2020 elections

  2. 5:48

    Meet the youngest person in Congress, Madison Cawthorn

  3. 2:26

    Kamala Harris' historic victory speech

  4. 4:20

    How to handle a political argument

  5. 3:47

    The life of John Lewis

  6. 9:08

    The life of Donald Trump

12 comments

  • Krstne C.
    34 minutes

    All talk

  • Tommy A.
    43 minutes

    That is politic guys ... POLITIC .... you can not trust politic .... there is no right or wrong .... only how to get and maintain and winning the power, to become authorized, to rule, to govern ..... to become no 1 in the hood ......

  • Sammie D.
    an hour

    She get on my nerve

  • Nathan B.
    an hour

    244 years of peaceful, respectful transition of power... until today.

  • Arnaud Q.
    an hour

    L' arizona a ete retiré a biden et c est pas fini 😂https://www.realclearpolitics.com/elections/live_results/2020/president/?fbclid=IwAR2B4omrnm1-8XOM43oJC9cHb-qhy9RhVSsq5Oq_OrJFi0430AXLjw0y7TQ

  • Shasha A.
    an hour

    TOTAL contrast..

  • Khoboi A.
    an hour

    Mr Trump is a winner alection 2020

  • Mark S.
    an hour

    McE sold her soul to the devil!

  • Steve H.
    2 hours

    The recount in Georgia is turning towards Trump because of fraud, now lets just wait and see how Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania's recount by hand turns out, the machines were tampered with, 10,000 dead people in Michigan voted, so just be patient grasshopper, the truth will prevail, hehehe

  • Virgo P.
    2 hours

    Congrats to the Orange stable genius for creating the Ununited States of America. It’ll take years if not decades to repair what you’ve broken because of your childish ego.

  • Margaret G.
    2 hours

    No one in there right mind will hire this witch..She will be known has an enabler to Trump dishonesty and she helped him with the killing of 240,000 fellow american ..and still climbing..

  • Elle E.
    2 hours

    Lol sorry. I have to cut away lol I can’t in good faith, listen to Kayleigh mcenany lie anymore lol sorry. But thanks for the badge! 😎

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.