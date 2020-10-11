back
White House press secretaries: 2016 vs 2020 elections
Two elections, two very different press secretaries. Here's a look at the White House response to election results in 2016 and 2020.
11/10/2020 10:58 PM
- New
12 comments
Krstne C.34 minutes
All talk
Tommy A.43 minutes
That is politic guys ... POLITIC .... you can not trust politic .... there is no right or wrong .... only how to get and maintain and winning the power, to become authorized, to rule, to govern ..... to become no 1 in the hood ......
Sammie D.an hour
She get on my nerve
Nathan B.an hour
244 years of peaceful, respectful transition of power... until today.
Arnaud Q.an hour
L' arizona a ete retiré a biden et c est pas fini 😂https://www.realclearpolitics.com/elections/live_results/2020/president/?fbclid=IwAR2B4omrnm1-8XOM43oJC9cHb-qhy9RhVSsq5Oq_OrJFi0430AXLjw0y7TQ
Shasha A.an hour
TOTAL contrast..
Khoboi A.an hour
Mr Trump is a winner alection 2020
Mark S.an hour
McE sold her soul to the devil!
Steve H.2 hours
The recount in Georgia is turning towards Trump because of fraud, now lets just wait and see how Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania's recount by hand turns out, the machines were tampered with, 10,000 dead people in Michigan voted, so just be patient grasshopper, the truth will prevail, hehehe
Virgo P.2 hours
Congrats to the Orange stable genius for creating the Ununited States of America. It’ll take years if not decades to repair what you’ve broken because of your childish ego.
Margaret G.2 hours
No one in there right mind will hire this witch..She will be known has an enabler to Trump dishonesty and she helped him with the killing of 240,000 fellow american ..and still climbing..
Elle E.2 hours
Lol sorry. I have to cut away lol I can’t in good faith, listen to Kayleigh mcenany lie anymore lol sorry. But thanks for the badge! 😎