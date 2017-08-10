back

White House's inflatable chicken

It's bird! It's a plane! Nope... It's an inflatable chicken! The White House had an unexpected guest!🐔 😂

08/10/2017 4:26 PM
  • 115.5k
  • 164

90 comments

  • Zach G.
    08/11/2017 15:54

    Weak and insecure behavior says the man with a 30 foot inflatable chicken lol

  • Noemy P.
    08/11/2017 15:51

    se te olvido tu gallo lol

  • Jr W.
    08/11/2017 15:30

    i know you'll enjoy this!

  • Matthew T.
    08/11/2017 15:30

    we missed it

  • Allison B.
    08/11/2017 15:27

    😂

  • Alexandria H.
    08/11/2017 14:37

    well damn he beat me to it

  • Anna H.
    08/11/2017 14:24

    we need to see this today

  • Liz R.
    08/11/2017 13:56

    Honestly I don't know what's going on, but the chicken is HILARIOUS 😂😂😂🐔

  • Maddy L.
    08/11/2017 13:18

    The fact you had a 30 foot chicken custom made is amazing😂😂 I don't even care about politics this is just funny

  • Tim W.
    08/11/2017 13:08

    Where does it say you have to release your tax info to be president?

  • Wilson A.
    08/11/2017 13:06

    Calling a man child a chicken is the perfect way of avoiding a nuclear holocaust when tensions are so high... NOT, whoever did this is an imbecile and has no idea of geopolitics

  • Penny P.
    08/11/2017 11:47

    !

  • Jean D.
    08/11/2017 11:46

    A military parade?????? Ummm, Adolph Hitler.....Kim Jung????????

  • Johnny L.
    08/11/2017 10:31

    Chris Diaz

  • David H.
    08/11/2017 09:56

    Whatta you stupid?

  • V-nessa C.
    08/11/2017 07:46

    u guys went to see this? Lol

  • Idreece M.
    08/11/2017 06:31

    Like you dude, good fun.

  • Aaron K.
    08/11/2017 06:25

    take a pic next to it

  • Francesca J.
    08/11/2017 06:21

    Hilarious 😂

  • Paul S.
    08/11/2017 06:18

    Oh, looky. The brain dead morons have a new play toy. Next week it'll be a giant blow up penis.