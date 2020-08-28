Who are the Boogaloo Bois?

The life of Karl Marx
5 surprising things the Crown owns
CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
Life chances rich vs poor in the UK
The UK vs the Netherlands on floods
Sjws
Lmao nobody wants war yet has "practice" 3 times a week
Boogaloo!!! Bunch of fannies!!!
Now you're just like antifa BLM nothing different
Idiots. America needs to grow the 7 UCK. up!
Get rid of the buffoon and start healing...
You fools wouldn’t stand a chance against a drone
You fail to report on the black militia movement NFAC
Let the war begin BL wanted the get it ...party one BoY....
Wenn wir nicht aufpassen ... 😏
ISIS started out like this...guess how these guys will end up
Wait til these boys meet combat veterans.
I just ordered a Hawaiian shirt. lol I hope someone get triggered.
More trump 🤡 S
We are all ready for that war and are government will run and hide in their bunkers
Let me guess this video was made by Liberals
Thanks boogaloo members.....keep up the good work.......
The music 😂
Caucasus people really want race wars to happen
They want to serve their country, put on a fecken uniform Morons.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IS THIS THE WAY TO DO IT 🤔
No thank you. Unless they’re trained military, continually letting them loose on the streets is inviting retaliation, from equally untrained citizens. BLM is still a peaceful protest, the looting and burning are fringe groups seeking a different agenda. If the right thinks they are the only ones with guns, they are mistaken. The streets can’t take much more of the far right infringing on the legal right to protest. This is on Trump. ALL OF IT.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
301 comments
Marky G.2 hours
Sjws
Cory S.2 hours
Lmao nobody wants war yet has "practice" 3 times a week
Tania L.2 hours
Boogaloo!!! Bunch of fannies!!!
John G.2 hours
Now you're just like antifa BLM nothing different
Leigh G.2 hours
Idiots. America needs to grow the 7 UCK. up! Get rid of the buffoon and start healing... You fools wouldn’t stand a chance against a drone
Frank P.2 hours
You fail to report on the black militia movement NFAC
Selmir V.3 hours
Let the war begin BL wanted the get it ...party one BoY....
Oliver S.3 hours
Wenn wir nicht aufpassen ... 😏
Alexito I.3 hours
ISIS started out like this...guess how these guys will end up
John H.3 hours
Wait til these boys meet combat veterans.
Allen J.3 hours
I just ordered a Hawaiian shirt. lol I hope someone get triggered.
Jorge A.3 hours
More trump 🤡 S
Michael H.3 hours
We are all ready for that war and are government will run and hide in their bunkers
Gary B.3 hours
Let me guess this video was made by Liberals
Charlie F.3 hours
Thanks boogaloo members.....keep up the good work.......
Prince K.4 hours
The music 😂
Delaney R.4 hours
Caucasus people really want race wars to happen
Frances C.4 hours
They want to serve their country, put on a fecken uniform Morons.
Memphis N.4 hours
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IS THIS THE WAY TO DO IT 🤔
Lauri H.4 hours
No thank you. Unless they’re trained military, continually letting them loose on the streets is inviting retaliation, from equally untrained citizens. BLM is still a peaceful protest, the looting and burning are fringe groups seeking a different agenda. If the right thinks they are the only ones with guns, they are mistaken. The streets can’t take much more of the far right infringing on the legal right to protest. This is on Trump. ALL OF IT.