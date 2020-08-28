back

Who are the Boogaloo Bois?

Meet the Boogaloo Bois, the far-right movement "preparing" for the second American civil war.

08/28/2020 4:29 PM

301 comments

  • Marky G.
    2 hours

    Sjws

  • Cory S.
    2 hours

    Lmao nobody wants war yet has "practice" 3 times a week

  • Tania L.
    2 hours

    Boogaloo!!! Bunch of fannies!!!

  • John G.
    2 hours

    Now you're just like antifa BLM nothing different

  • Leigh G.
    2 hours

    Idiots. America needs to grow the 7 UCK. up! Get rid of the buffoon and start healing... You fools wouldn’t stand a chance against a drone

  • Frank P.
    2 hours

    You fail to report on the black militia movement NFAC

  • Selmir V.
    3 hours

    Let the war begin BL wanted the get it ...party one BoY....

  • Oliver S.
    3 hours

    Wenn wir nicht aufpassen ... 😏

  • Alexito I.
    3 hours

    ISIS started out like this...guess how these guys will end up

  • John H.
    3 hours

    Wait til these boys meet combat veterans.

  • Allen J.
    3 hours

    I just ordered a Hawaiian shirt. lol I hope someone get triggered.

  • Jorge A.
    3 hours

    More trump 🤡 S

  • Michael H.
    3 hours

    We are all ready for that war and are government will run and hide in their bunkers

  • Gary B.
    3 hours

    Let me guess this video was made by Liberals

  • Charlie F.
    3 hours

    Thanks boogaloo members.....keep up the good work.......

  • Prince K.
    4 hours

    The music 😂

  • Delaney R.
    4 hours

    Caucasus people really want race wars to happen

  • Frances C.
    4 hours

    They want to serve their country, put on a fecken uniform Morons.

  • Memphis N.
    4 hours

    MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IS THIS THE WAY TO DO IT 🤔

  • Lauri H.
    4 hours

    No thank you. Unless they’re trained military, continually letting them loose on the streets is inviting retaliation, from equally untrained citizens. BLM is still a peaceful protest, the looting and burning are fringe groups seeking a different agenda. If the right thinks they are the only ones with guns, they are mistaken. The streets can’t take much more of the far right infringing on the legal right to protest. This is on Trump. ALL OF IT.

