Who are the Proud Boys?

The Proud Boys are a right-wing, pro-male group that's growing in popularity—but their true agenda is up for debate.

01/05/2018 1:02 AM
  • Matheus B.
    12/08/2019 21:46

    maluco kkkkk

  • Debra L.
    10/28/2019 20:57

    WE LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Rachelle L.
    07/19/2019 15:06

    INCEL SCUM

  • Celeste M.
    07/16/2019 16:54

    Is this the answer on the other side antifa

  • Helen H.
    05/21/2019 01:56

    your boys are wilding our

  • Robert A.
    03/31/2019 21:52

    I’m in Salem Oregon. How do I join??? Someone message me lol

  • Jessica G.
    03/03/2019 02:02

    lol

  • Mason M.
    02/14/2019 12:33

    ink where muscles are supposed to be, hilarious,,,wimps

  • Molly J.
    10/20/2018 18:19

    .

  • Jeremy H.
    10/14/2018 23:31

    Thank God that this group is standing up against the Anti American agenda the Liberals seem to be all about! Multiculturalism is all about removing western culture and values!

  • Kristoffer E.
    09/18/2018 10:37

    next-gen soyboys 😂

  • Daniel E.
    08/27/2018 06:54

    It’s about being a bloody proud man and being able to piss standing up

  • Shannon L.
    08/27/2018 03:55

    Why breakfast cereal?

  • Matthew W.
    08/20/2018 22:02

    How About. We The People. Proud Person. This Kind Of Reminds Me Of Jocks. That Check Each Other

  • Matthew W.
    08/20/2018 21:59

    Gay

  • Alan M.
    08/20/2018 18:49

    Funny proud boys has more black members and Hispanic members than antifa that's almost completely white rich kids in college

  • Andrew T.
    08/20/2018 18:13

    Every Proud Boy I know is an awesome guy. I think most people speaking negatively on here are mainly upset at the fact that they’re Conservatives. As with most people/places/things in life, I’d suggest actually meeting a couple of PB members before passing judgement on the whole organization- I definitely wouldn’t just let some media outlet describe/define them for you, because most of the articles (I’ve seen) regarding the PBs have been clearly biased. Just my two cents.

  • Rainbow E.
    08/19/2018 16:13

    The West is the best. I refuse to apologize. Sign me up. Rice crispies.

  • Monroe J.
    08/18/2018 21:22

    BUT the name is from a Show Tune..........A SHOW TUNE.

  • Robert J.
    08/18/2018 20:42

    What is so wrong with being pro western and proud of being an American and sick of political correctness.